North Korea Says It Will Disarm Only When U.S. Regains Its Trust

By Farnaz Fassihi

UNITED NATIONS -- North Korea's foreign minister told the U.N. General Assembly on Saturday that his country would only denuclearize if the U.S. took steps toward regaining Pyongyang's trust.

"Without any trust in the U.S., there will be no confidence in our national security and under such circumstances, there is no way we will unilaterally disarm ourselves first," said Ri Yong Ho.

Mr. Ri said talks between Washington and Pyongyang had reached a deadlock because of continued pressure from the U.S. to uphold sanctions. He also cited Washington's objection to formally declaring an end to the Korean War.

The Trump administration has pursued a dual-policy track with North Korea, engaging in direct negotiations while also enforcing economic sanctions. The leaders of the two nations met in a historic summit in Singapore in June. They agreed that Mr. Kim would denuclearize and Mr. Trump would guarantee the country's security.

Mr. Ri said North Korea has taken goodwill measures such as dismantling nuclear test sites and stopping missile and nuclear tests, but the U.S. hasn't reciprocated with a "step-by-step" response.

Russia and China have backed North Korea at the Security Council, calling on the U.S. to ease sanctions as an incentive. The U.S. has maintained that until North Korea demonstrates tangible steps toward disarming, all economic sanctions must remain.

"The perception that sanctions can bring us on our knees is a pipe dream of the people who are ignorant about us. But the problem is that the continued sanctions are deepening our mistrust," Mr. Ri said.

Still, Mr. Ri's speech and tone were more conciliatory than the General Assembly address delivered last year, when Pyongyang had called Mr. Trump 'deranged" and vowed it would never dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Mr. Ri said economic development was the bedrock of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's policy and that the Korean Peninsula would change from being the world's "hottest spot" in terms of security risk to being a "cradle for peace."

Mr. Ri and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met on the sidelines of the General Assembly, and Mr. Pompeo said he would be traveling to Pyongyang for a second meeting next month.

Write to Farnaz Fassihi at farnaz.fassihi@wsj.com