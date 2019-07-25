Log in
North Korea's Economy Contracted in 2018, Seoul Says

07/25/2019 | 11:15pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

North Korea's economy is estimated to have contracted the most in more than two decades last year, data from South Korea's central bank showed, as sanctions against Pyongyang intensified.

North Korea's gross domestic product fell 4.1% in 2018, the biggest drop since 1997, the Bank of Korea said in an annual report released Friday. In 2017, the North Korean economy was estimated to have contracted 3.5%.

Mining and manufacturing output fell sharply last year, according to the central bank report.

External trade volume was almost halved to $2.84 billion, with exports and imports shrinking 86% and 31%, respectively, the report said.

The report is based on information from Seoul's spy agency and other authorities closely studying North Korea.

North Korea doesn't announce its own official GDP data.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

