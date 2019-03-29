Log in
North Mining Shares : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/29/2019 | 01:06am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NORTH MINING SHARES COMPANY LIMITED

北 方 礦 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 433)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of North Mining Shares Company Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3(a)

967,071

468,601

Cost of sales

(893,075)

(362,506)

Gross profit

73,996

106,095

Other income

3(b)

14,293

4,672

Impairment of financial assets

4

(46,046)

-

Research and development costs

(24,542)

-

Other gains and losses

5

(211,152)

(88,435)

Administrative expenses

(137,825)

(95,489)

Loss from operations

(331,276)

(73,157)

Finance costs

7

(276,722)

(121,366)

Loss before income tax

8

(607,998)

(194,523)

Taxation

9

37,219

13,317

Loss for the year

(570,779)

(181,206)

1

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(484,008)

(145,774)

Non-controlling interests

(86,771)

(35,432)

(570,779)

(181,206)

Loss for the year

(570,779)

(181,206)

Other comprehensive loss (Net of tax effect):

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising from translation of

foreign subsidiaries

(136,972)

(62,845)

Other comprehensive loss for the year

(136,972)

(62,845)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(707,751)

(244,051)

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(601,612)

(226,980)

Non-controlling interests

(106,139)

(17,071)

(707,751)

(244,051)

Loss per share

- Basic, HK cents

11

(2.25)

(0.68)

- Diluted, HK cents

11

(2.25)

(0.68)

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

894,155

977,120

Prepaid lease payments

63,076

72,974

Mining rights

3,296,318

3,402,590

Investment deposits

12

-

600,000

Long-term receivable

12

466,664

-

Goodwill

56,192

69,131

Intangible assets

337,625

454,787

Finance lease receivables

3,706

5,077

5,117,736

5,581,679

Current Assets

Finance lease receivables

1,091

1,314

Inventories

520,772

472,640

Trade and bill receivables

13

23,435

66,660

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

586,765

252,408

Tax recoverables

1,998

-

Cash and cash equivalents

122,533

162,317

1,256,594

955,339

Total Assets

6,374,330

6,537,018

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

343,926

343,926

Reserves

2,153,689

2,776,752

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

2,497,615

3,120,678

Non-controlling interests

1,397,690

1,486,364

Total Equity

3,895,305

4,607,042

3

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

LIABILITIES

Non-Current Liabilities

Bank loans and other borrowings

637,396

251,321

Deferred tax liabilities

336,943

394,227

Other payables

38,204

-

1,012,543

645,548

Current Liabilities

Trade and bill payables

14

135,313

184,859

Other payables and accruals

188,649

148,775

Contract liabilities

32,873

-

Bank loans and other borrowings

710,524

596,343

Provision for environmental and resources tax

124,123

-

Convertible bonds

-

344,686

Corporate bond

275,000

-

Tax payables

-

9,765

1,466,482

1,284,428

Total Liabilities

2,479,025

1,929,976

Total Equity and Liabilities

6,374,330

6,537,018

Net Current Liabilities

(209,888)

(329,089)

Total Assets Less Current Liabilities

4,907,848

5,252,590

Net Assets

3,895,305

4,607,042

4

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

1.GENERAL INFORMATION

North Mining Shares Company Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liabilities. The address of the registered office of the Company is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The principal place of business is located at Rooms 2009-18, 20/F., Shui On Centre, 6-8 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The shares of the Company are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange").

The principal activities of the Company are investment holding and property investment. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are mining operation, property management operation, manufacture and sales of chemical products and sales of security technologies.

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars, which is the same functional currency of the Company.

In the opinion of the directors of the Company ("Directors"), the ultimate holding company of the Company is China Wan Tai Group Limited, which was incorporated in Hong Kong.

2.ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS

2.1Statement of compliance and basis for preparation

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which collective term includes all applicable individual Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with HKFRSs under the historical cost convention. In addition, the consolidated financial statements also include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

North Mining Shares Company Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 05:05:06 UTC
