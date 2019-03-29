|
North Mining Shares : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
NORTH MINING SHARES COMPANY LIMITED
北 方 礦 業 股 份 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 433)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board of directors (the "Board") of North Mining Shares Company Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
3(a)
|
967,071
|
|
468,601
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(893,075)
|
(362,506)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
73,996
|
|
106,095
|
|
|
Other income
|
3(b)
|
14,293
|
|
4,672
|
|
|
Impairment of financial assets
|
4
|
(46,046)
|
-
|
Research and development costs
|
|
(24,542)
|
-
|
Other gains and losses
|
5
|
(211,152)
|
(88,435)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(137,825)
|
(95,489)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(331,276)
|
(73,157)
|
Finance costs
|
7
|
(276,722)
|
(121,366)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income tax
|
8
|
(607,998)
|
(194,523)
|
Taxation
|
9
|
37,219
|
|
13,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the year
|
|
(570,779)
|
(181,206)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(484,008)
|
(145,774)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(86,771)
|
(35,432)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(570,779)
|
(181,206)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the year
|
|
(570,779)
|
(181,206)
|
Other comprehensive loss (Net of tax effect):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences arising from translation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign subsidiaries
|
|
(136,972)
|
(62,845)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive loss for the year
|
|
(136,972)
|
(62,845)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive loss for the year
|
|
(707,751)
|
(244,051)
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(601,612)
|
(226,980)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(106,139)
|
(17,071)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(707,751)
|
(244,051)
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic, HK cents
|
11
|
(2.25)
|
(0.68)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Diluted, HK cents
|
11
|
(2.25)
|
(0.68)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2018
|
|
|
31 December
|
31 December
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
894,155
|
|
977,120
|
Prepaid lease payments
|
|
63,076
|
|
72,974
|
Mining rights
|
|
3,296,318
|
3,402,590
|
Investment deposits
|
12
|
-
|
600,000
|
Long-term receivable
|
12
|
466,664
|
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
|
56,192
|
|
69,131
|
Intangible assets
|
|
337,625
|
454,787
|
Finance lease receivables
|
|
3,706
|
5,077
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,117,736
|
|
5,581,679
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance lease receivables
|
|
1,091
|
|
1,314
|
Inventories
|
|
520,772
|
|
472,640
|
Trade and bill receivables
|
13
|
23,435
|
|
66,660
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
|
586,765
|
|
252,408
|
Tax recoverables
|
|
1,998
|
|
-
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
122,533
|
|
162,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,256,594
|
|
955,339
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
6,374,330
|
|
6,537,018
|
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
343,926
|
|
343,926
|
Reserves
|
|
2,153,689
|
|
2,776,752
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
2,497,615
|
|
3,120,678
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
1,397,690
|
|
1,486,364
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
3,895,305
|
|
4,607,042
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
31 December
|
31 December
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans and other borrowings
|
|
637,396
|
|
251,321
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
336,943
|
|
394,227
|
Other payables
|
|
38,204
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,012,543
|
|
645,548
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and bill payables
|
14
|
135,313
|
|
184,859
|
|
|
Other payables and accruals
|
|
188,649
|
|
148,775
|
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
32,873
|
|
-
|
Bank loans and other borrowings
|
|
710,524
|
|
596,343
|
|
|
Provision for environmental and resources tax
|
|
124,123
|
|
-
|
Convertible bonds
|
|
-
|
344,686
|
|
|
Corporate bond
|
|
275,000
|
|
-
|
Tax payables
|
|
-
|
9,765
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,466,482
|
|
1,284,428
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
2,479,025
|
|
1,929,976
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity and Liabilities
|
|
6,374,330
|
|
6,537,018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Current Liabilities
|
|
(209,888)
|
(329,089)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets Less Current Liabilities
|
|
4,907,848
|
|
5,252,590
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Assets
|
|
3,895,305
|
|
4,607,042
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the year ended 31 December 2018
1.GENERAL INFORMATION
North Mining Shares Company Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liabilities. The address of the registered office of the Company is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The principal place of business is located at Rooms 2009-18, 20/F., Shui On Centre, 6-8 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The shares of the Company are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange").
The principal activities of the Company are investment holding and property investment. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are mining operation, property management operation, manufacture and sales of chemical products and sales of security technologies.
The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars, which is the same functional currency of the Company.
In the opinion of the directors of the Company ("Directors"), the ultimate holding company of the Company is China Wan Tai Group Limited, which was incorporated in Hong Kong.
2.ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS
2.1Statement of compliance and basis for preparation
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which collective term includes all applicable individual Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with HKFRSs under the historical cost convention. In addition, the consolidated financial statements also include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
