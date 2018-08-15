Log in
North Mining Shares : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/15/2018 | 03:46am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NORTH MINING SHARES COMPANY LIMITED 北方礦業股份有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 433)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of North Mining Shares Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 for publication and considering the recommendation on the payment of interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

North Mining Shares Company Limited

Yang Ying Min

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Yang Ying Min, Mr. Qian Yi Dong, Mr. Zhang Jia Kun and Mr. Xu Zi Jing as Executive Directors; and Mr. William Fong, Mr. Leung Kar Fai and Dato Dr. Cheng Chak Ho as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

North Mining Shares Company Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 01:45:01 UTC
