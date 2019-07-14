North Mining Shares : INSIDE INFORMATION - WINDING UP PETITION AGAINST THE COMPANY

The Company is actively seeking legal advice in relation to the Petition and is concurrently in the process of negotiating with the Petitioner for a settlement and an amicable disposal of the matter. The Company will endeavor to agree on a joint application to dismiss the Petition as soon as practicable. As at the date of this announcement, no settlement agreement regarding the Petition has been reached.

Effect of the Winding Up Petition under the applicable laws and regulations

According to Section 182 of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong), Article 166 of the Bermuda Companies Act 1981 and by referring the Circular ref. no. CD/DNS/CCASS/332/2016 dated 28 December 2016 issued by Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Company would like to remind shareholders and investors of the Company of the risk that (i) HKSCC may suspend any of its services in respect of the Company's shares (the "Shares") until the winding-up petition has been struck-out, dismissed or permanently stayed, or the Company has obtained a validation order; and (ii) any transfer of Shares since the date of presentation of the winding up petition may be void unless the winding-up petition has been struck-out, dismissed or permanently stayed, or the Company has obtained a validation order. The Petition was filed in the High Court only as an application for the winding-up of the Company and as at the date of this announcement no winding-up order has been granted by the High Court to wind-up the Company.

The Company is seeking legal advice from its legal adviser in relation to the application for a validation order in respect of the transfer of its shares. It is the Company's intention to obtain a validation order.

The Company will keep its shareholders and investors informed of any significant development of the Petition and will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors should accordingly exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

North Mining Shares Company Limited

Hong Kong, 12 July 2019

