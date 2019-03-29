|
North Mining Shares : MAJOR TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY
03/29/2019 | 01:06am EDT
NORTH MINING SHARES COMPANY LIMITED
北方礦業股份有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 433)
MAJOR TRANSACTION
DISPOSAL OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY
THE DISPOSAL
On 28 March 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Repurchaser entered into the Agreement, pursuant to which the Repurchaser has conditionally agreed to re-acquire and the Company has conditionally agreed to re-sell interest in Gold Pearl (through sale of the Sale Share) at the Consideration of HK$430,000,000.
The Target's sole asset is a 100% interest in Gold Pearl which was acquired by the Company back in 2017 from the Repurchaser for a consideration of HK$430,000,000. The Disposal represents repurchase of the entire interest in Gold Pearl (through acquisition of the Target) at the same price by the Repurchaser.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Disposal exceed 25% but are less than 75%, the Disposal contemplated under the Agreement constitutes a major transaction for the Company and is subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
GENERAL INFORMATION
The SGM will be convened and held for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Disposal. A circular containing, among other things, (i) further information in respect of the Agreement and the Disposal; (ii) other information as required by the Listing Rules; and (iii) notice of the SGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 May 2019 to allow sufficient time for the preparation and finalization of certain information of the circular including the indebtedness statement.
Completion is conditional upon the satisfaction of the conditions set out in the section headed "Conditions precedent" in this announcement and accordingly, the Disposal may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company.
INTRODUCTION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 28 March 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Repurchaser entered into the Agreement, pursuant to which the Repurchaser has conditionally agreed to re-acquire and the Company has conditionally agreed to re-sell interest in Gold Pearl through the sale of the Sale Share, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target at the Consideration in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement.
THE AGREEMENT
The major terms of the Agreement are set out below:
|
Date
|
:
|
28 March 2019 (after trading hours)
|
Parties
|
:
|
The Repurchaser; and
|
|
|
The Company
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable enquiries, the Repurchaser is an Independent Third Party.
Assets to be disposed of:
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to re-sell and the Repurchaser has agreed to re-acquire interest in Gold Pearl through the sale and purchase of the Sale Share.
The Sale Share represents the entire issued share capital of the Target and are beneficially owned by the Company.
Consideration:
The Consideration of the Disposal is HK$430,000,000 which shall be settled by instalments in the following manner:
1.HK$20,000,000 shall be payable in cash by the Repurchaser upon execution of the Agreement;
2.HK$210,000,000 shall be payable in cash by the Repurchaser within 1 year after execution of the Agreement; and
3.HK$200,000,000 shall be payable in cash by the Repurchaser before 28 March 2020.
In order to protect the interests of the Company, the Repurchaser shall execute a share charge in favour of the Company as chargee upon Completion pursuant to which the Sale Share shall be charged to the benefit of the Company to guarantee the payment of the outstanding balance of the Consideration by the Repurchaser.
The aggregate value of the Consideration in respect of the Sale Share was determined by the parties after arm's length negotiations on normal commercial terms after taking into consideration of various factors, in particular, the current financial situation of the Target and its business prospects. The Consideration represents the original consideration the Company paid to the Repurchaser for the acquisition of 100% interest in Gold Pearl. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the Consideration of the Disposal is fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms and are in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.
Conditions precedent
Completion is conditional upon the satisfaction of the following conditions:
(a)the approval by the Shareholders in accordance with the Listing Rules and the applicable laws and regulations by passing the requisite resolutions(s) at a general meeting of the Company;
(b)the results of the due diligence conducted by the Repurchaser on the Target and the Sale Share (whether legal, accounting, financial, operational or other aspects deemed necessary by the Repurchaser) are satisfactory to the Repurchaser;
(c)an independent international professional valuer appointed by the Repurchaser to issue a valuation report on the valuation of the Target;
(d)the approval and consent from relevant government authorities required to re-acquire the Target and transfer ownership of the Sale Share; and
(e)the Target is the legal and beneficial owner of the entire share capital of Gold Pearl.
Completion
Completion shall take place within 10 business days (or such later date as agreed by the parties in writing) after the delivery of a written notice by the Repurchaser to the Company subject to the fulfilment or waiver by the Repurchaser of the conditions precedent of the Agreement on or before 30 June 2019.
INFORMATION OF THE TARGET COMPANY
The Target is an investment holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability which holds a 99.99% equity interest in Gold Pearl as at the date of this announcement. The remaining 0.01% equity interest in Gold Pearl is held by the Company and such 0.01% equity interest in Gold Pearl will be transferred to the Target before Completion. The major subsidiaries of Gold Pearl are Xinjiang Group, which are principally engaged in the research and product development of face recognition technology and intelligent video analysis technology and application.
Set out below is a summary of the unaudited financial information of Gold Pearl and its subsidiaries for the two financial years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018 respectively:
|
|
For the year
|
For the year
|
|
ended
|
ended
|
|
31 December
|
31 December
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
(approximately)
|
(approximately)
|
Revenue
|
58,492
|
13,689
|
Net profit/(loss) before taxation
|
24,687
|
(61,703)
|
Net profit/(loss) after taxation
|
18,480
|
(61,703)
The unaudited total asset value of Gold Pearl and its subsidiaries as at 31 December 2018 was approximately HK$145,394,000 and as at the same date Gold Pearl and its subsidiaries had an unaudited consolidated net liability position of approximately HK$163,049,000.
Upon Completion, the Target will cease to be a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and its financial results will cease to be consolidated into the Group's financial statements.
REASONS FOR THE DISPOSAL TRANSACTION AND USE OF PROCEEDS
The Group is principally engaged in (i) mining operations (including exploitation, exploration and trading of mineral resources), (ii) property management operations, (iii) trading of chemical products and (iv) sale of security technologies.
During the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group's revenue generated from the security technologies operation provided by Xinjiang Group was approximately HK$13.7 million and incurred loss of approximately HK$61.7 million.
Xinjiang Group was acquired by the Group in 2017 at the consideration of HK$430 million through the acquisition of Gold Pearl and the major assets of Xinjiang Group were a contract backlog relating to the contracts for the sales of terminal device to the government authority in Xin Jiang, the PRC.
During the year ended 31 December 2018, the performance of Xinjiang Group was not as good as expected because there was no sale of terminal device generated from the contract backlog. The reason for such situation was that the Group produced the first batch of terminal device to customer in 2017, however, the customer had certain feedback and required Xinjiang Group to adjust and add several functions to achieve the best performance of the terminal device. Accordingly, Xinjiang Group was in the process of adjusting the device but still not satisfied during the year ended 31 December 2018.
The management of Xinjiang Group consider that they will continue to develop the function of terminal device in order to satisfy the customer's requirement. Nevertheless, in order to protect the interests of the Group and in view of the uncertainty on whether the sale of terminal device can produce the expected income flow under the contract backlog, the Group had discussed with the former shareholder of Xinjiang Group and he agreed to re-acquire the entire equity interests of Xinjiang Group. Accordingly, the Group entered into the Agreement with the Repurchaser who is a former shareholder of Gold Pearl to dispose of its entire equity interests in Xinjiang Group at the Consideration through the disposal of the Sale Share, being the consideration paid for the acquisition of Xinjiang Group in 2017.
The net proceeds of the Disposal will be approximately HK$410 million after deducting professional fees and all related expenses. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Disposal to repay outstanding indebtedness owed by the Group, which will help improve the Group's financial position and working capital, subject to the ongoing assessment of the Group's business development and funding requirements from time to time for future allocation of all or part of the proceeds.
|
|