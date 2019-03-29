North Mining Shares : MAJOR TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

GENERAL INFORMATION

The SGM will be convened and held for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Disposal. A circular containing, among other things, (i) further information in respect of the Agreement and the Disposal; (ii) other information as required by the Listing Rules; and (iii) notice of the SGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 May 2019 to allow sufficient time for the preparation and finalization of certain information of the circular including the indebtedness statement.

Completion is conditional upon the satisfaction of the conditions set out in the section headed "Conditions precedent" in this announcement and accordingly, the Disposal may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company.

INTRODUCTION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 28 March 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Repurchaser entered into the Agreement, pursuant to which the Repurchaser has conditionally agreed to re-acquire and the Company has conditionally agreed to re-sell interest in Gold Pearl through the sale of the Sale Share, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target at the Consideration in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement.

THE AGREEMENT

The major terms of the Agreement are set out below:

Date : 28 March 2019 (after trading hours) Parties : The Repurchaser; and The Company

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable enquiries, the Repurchaser is an Independent Third Party.

Assets to be disposed of:

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to re-sell and the Repurchaser has agreed to re-acquire interest in Gold Pearl through the sale and purchase of the Sale Share.

The Sale Share represents the entire issued share capital of the Target and are beneficially owned by the Company.