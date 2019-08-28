North Mining Shares : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM

NORTH MINING SHARES COMPANY LIMITED

北 方 礦 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(the "Company", Stock Code: 433)

（「本公司」，股份代號：433）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

29 August 2019

Dear Registered Shareholders

North Mining Shares Company Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of the Circular & Proxy Form ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at http://www.northmining.com.hk and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at http://www.hkexnews.hk, or the printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication is/are enclosed according to our agreed arrangement (if applicable).

You may at any time choose to receive Corporate Communications(Note) free of charge either in printed form or via the Company's website ("Online Version").

Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all the Corporate Communications in Online Version but for any reason you cannot access the Online Version of the Current Corporate Communication or would like to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete Part A of the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by using the enclosed mailing label (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp) to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.northmining.com.hk or the website of the Stock Exchange at http://www.hkexnews.hk. The Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

If you would like to change the means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications, please complete Part B of the Change Request Form and sign and return it to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at the abovementioned address by using the enclosed mailing label (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp).

Should you have any queries relating to the content of this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to northmining-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of

North Mining Shares Company Limited

Yang Ying Min

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to: (a) the directors' report, its annual financial statements together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a form of proxy.

二零一九年八月二十九日

各位登記股東：

北方礦業股份有限公司（「本公司」）

通函及代表委任表格（「本次公司通訊」）的發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(http://www.northmining.com.hk)及香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）的網站 (http://www.hkexnews.hk)，或本公司已按 閣下同意的安排附上本次公司通訊的印刷本（如適用）。

閣下可隨時選擇收取公司通訊（附註）的印刷本或通過本公司網站收取公司通訊（「網上版本」），費用全免。

儘管 閣下已選擇（或被視為已同意）收取所有公司通訊的網上版本，但如果因任何理由 閣下未能閱覽本次公司通訊的網上版本或欲收取本次 公司通訊的印刷本，請填妥本函背面的更改指示回條的甲部，並於簽署後使用隨附的郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上 適當的郵票）寄回本公司於香港的股份過戶登記分處，即卓佳登捷時有限公司（「股份過戶登記分處」）（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓）。 更改指示回條亦可於本公司網站(http://www.northmining.com.hk)或聯交所網站(http://www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。我們將應 閣下的要求盡快向 閣 下發送本次公司通訊的印刷版本，費用全免。

閣下如欲更改日後收取所有公司通訊的收取方式，請填妥更改指示回條的乙部，並於簽署後使用隨附的郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票； 否則，請貼上適當的郵票）寄回股份過戶登記分處，地址如上。

閣下如對本函內容有任何疑問，請於辦公時間星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午9 時正至下午5 時正期間致電股份過戶登記分處熱線電話 (852) 2980 1333，或發送電郵至northmining-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。

代表

北方礦業股份有限公司

主席

楊英民

謹啟