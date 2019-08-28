Log in
North Mining Shares : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM

08/28/2019 | 11:11am EDT

NORTH MINING SHARES COMPANY LIMITED

北 方 礦 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(the "Company", Stock Code: 433)

（「本公司」，股份代號：433

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

29 August 2019

Dear Registered Shareholders

North Mining Shares Company Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of the Circular & Proxy Form ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at http://www.northmining.com.hk and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at http://www.hkexnews.hk, or the printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication is/are enclosed according to our agreed arrangement (if applicable).

You may at any time choose to receive Corporate Communications(Note) free of charge either in printed form or via the Company's website ("Online Version").

Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all the Corporate Communications in Online Version but for any reason you cannot access the Online Version of the Current Corporate Communication or would like to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete Part A of the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by using the enclosed mailing label (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp) to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.northmining.com.hk or the website of the Stock Exchange at http://www.hkexnews.hk. The Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

If you would like to change the means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications, please complete Part B of the Change Request Form and sign and return it to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at the abovementioned address by using the enclosed mailing label (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp).

Should you have any queries relating to the content of this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to northmining-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of

North Mining Shares Company Limited

Yang Ying Min

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to: (a) the directors' report, its annual financial statements together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a form of proxy.

二零一九年八月二十九日

各位登記股東：

北方礦業股份有限公司（「本公司」）

通函及代表委任表格（「本次公司通訊」）的發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(http://www.northmining.com.hk)及香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）的網站 (http://www.hkexnews.hk)，或本公司已按 閣下同意的安排附上本次公司通訊的印刷本（如適用）。

閣下可隨時選擇收取公司通訊（附註）的印刷本或通過本公司網站收取公司通訊（「網上版本」），費用全免。

儘管 閣下已選擇（或被視為已同意）收取所有公司通訊的網上版本，但如果因任何理由 閣下未能閱覽本次公司通訊的網上版本或欲收取本次 公司通訊的印刷本，請填妥本函背面的更改指示回條的甲部，並於簽署後使用隨附的郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上 適當的郵票）寄回本公司於香港的股份過戶登記分處，即卓佳登捷時有限公司（「股份過戶登記分處」）（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓）。 更改指示回條亦可於本公司網站(http://www.northmining.com.hk)或聯交所網站(http://www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。我們將應 閣下的要求盡快向 閣 下發送本次公司通訊的印刷版本，費用全免。

閣下如欲更改日後收取所有公司通訊的收取方式，請填妥更改指示回條的乙部，並於簽署後使用隨附的郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票； 否則，請貼上適當的郵票）寄回股份過戶登記分處，地址如上。

閣下如對本函內容有任何疑問，請於辦公時間星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午9 時正至下午5 時正期間致電股份過戶登記分處熱線電話 (852) 2980 1333，或發送電郵至northmining-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com

代表

北方礦業股份有限公司

主席

楊英民

謹啟

附註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報 告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

NORTH MINING SHARES COMPANY LIMITED

北 方 礦 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(the "Company", Stock Code: 433)

（「本公司」，股份代號：433

Change Request Form 更改指示回條

To:

North Mining Shares Company Limited ("Company")

致：

北方礦業股份有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 433)

（股份代號：433

c/o Tricor Tengis Limited

經卓佳登捷時有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54

Part A To receive a printed copy of the Circular & Proxy Form

甲部

收取通函及代表委任表格的印刷本

I/We have chosen (or am/are deemed to have consented) to read the Online Version of the Circular & Proxy Form, but I/we would now like to receive a printed copy of the Circular & Proxy Form. 本人我們已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽通函及代表委任表格的網上版本，但現在希望收取通函及代表委任表格的印刷本。

Part B To change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications 乙部 更改日後收取所有公司通訊的語言版本及╱或收取方式

I/We would like to receive all future Corporate Communications in the manner as indicated below: 本人我們希望以下列方式收取日後的所有公司通訊：

(Please mark ONLY ONE () of the following boxes)

（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「」號）

to read the Online Version of Corporate Communications in place of printed copies; and receive an e-mail notification of the publication of the Online Version to my/our email

address:; OR

瀏 覽 公 司 通 訊 的 網 上 版 本 以 代 替 印 刷 本， 並 收 取 已 刊 發 網 上 版 本 的 電 郵 通 知 ； 電 郵 通 知 請 發 送 至 本 人 我 們 的 電 郵 地 址 ： ；

to receive a printed version of Corporate Communications ONLY. 僅收取公司通訊的印刷本一份。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS

請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS

請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number (Optional)

Date

聯絡電話號碼（可選擇是否填寫）

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Change Request Form from the Company's website or the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
    假如 閣下從本公司或香港聯合交易所有限公司的網站下載本更改指示回條，務請 閣下填上有關資料。

Notes: 附註:

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請清楚填妥 閣下所有資料。
  2. Please provide your email address if you wish to receive notification letter via email. If no email address is provided, a printed copy of notification letter will be sent to you by post when corporate communications are posted on the Company's website.
    如果 閣下希望通過電郵收取通知信函，請提供 閣下的電郵地址。如果 閣下沒有提供電郵地址，本公司將向 閣下寄發有關已在本公司網站刊載公司通訊文件的通知信函印刷本。
  3. If Part A or Part B has more than one box marked () no box marked () no signature or any other errors during completion, this Change Request Form will be void.
    如在甲部或乙部作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本更改指示回條將會作廢。
  4. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Change Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本更改指示回條須由該名其姓名首先列於本公司股東名冊上的聯名股東簽署方為有效。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any additional instructions on this Change Request Form.
    為免存疑，本公司將不會處理任何在本更改指示回條上的額外指示。

Please cut the mailing label and stick it

on an envelope to return this Reply Form to us.

No postage stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong

閣下寄回此回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Tengis Limited 卓佳登捷時有限公司 Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼37

Hong Kong 香港

North Mining Shares Company Limited

北方礦業股份有限公司

(433)

