North Mining Shares : UPDATE ON APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS FOR RESTRUCTURING PURPOSES

NORTH MINING SHARES COMPANY LIMITED

北 方 礦 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 433)

UPDATE ON APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF

PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS FOR RESTRUCTURING PURPOSES

This announcement is made by North Mining Shares Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of the Company dated 30 October 2019 in relation to winding up petition and application for appointment of provisional liquidators for restructuring purposes to the Bermuda Court. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The JPL Application was heard before the Bermuda Court on 1 November 2019. The Bermuda Court made the orders as sought by the Company under the JPL Application, inter alia, (i) HOU Chung Man and KAN Lap Kee of Shinewing Specialist Advisory Services Limited and Edward Alexander Niles Whittaker of R&H Services Limited be appointed as joint and several provisional liquidators of the Company on a light touch approach for restructuring purpose (the "Bermuda Court Order"); and (ii) a letter of request (the "Letter of Request") be issued by the Bermuda Court to the High Court of Hong Kong to request, among other things, recognition of the Bermuda Court Order and the appointment of the JPLs such that the Bermuda Court Order shall be treated in all respects in the same manner as if they have been made by the High Court of Hong Kong. On the same day, the Hon Shade Subair Williams J, Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court of Bermuda issued the Letter of Request.