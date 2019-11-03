Log in
North Mining Shares : UPDATE ON APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS FOR RESTRUCTURING PURPOSES

11/03/2019 | 05:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NORTH MINING SHARES COMPANY LIMITED

北 方 礦 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 433)

UPDATE ON APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF

PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS FOR RESTRUCTURING PURPOSES

This announcement is made by North Mining Shares Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of the Company dated 30 October 2019 in relation to winding up petition and application for appointment of provisional liquidators for restructuring purposes to the Bermuda Court. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The JPL Application was heard before the Bermuda Court on 1 November 2019. The Bermuda Court made the orders as sought by the Company under the JPL Application, inter alia, (i) HOU Chung Man and KAN Lap Kee of Shinewing Specialist Advisory Services Limited and Edward Alexander Niles Whittaker of R&H Services Limited be appointed as joint and several provisional liquidators of the Company on a light touch approach for restructuring purpose (the "Bermuda Court Order"); and (ii) a letter of request (the "Letter of Request") be issued by the Bermuda Court to the High Court of Hong Kong to request, among other things, recognition of the Bermuda Court Order and the appointment of the JPLs such that the Bermuda Court Order shall be treated in all respects in the same manner as if they have been made by the High Court of Hong Kong. On the same day, the Hon Shade Subair Williams J, Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court of Bermuda issued the Letter of Request.

- 1 -

Following the appointment of the JPLs pursuant to the Bermuda Court Order, the JPLs informed the Company that the JPLs intend to seek their appointment to be recognized by the High Court in Hong Kong. The Company will make an application to the High Court of Hong Kong for the recognition of the Bermuda Court Order as soon as practicable. Further announcements will be made to update the shareholders of the Company and potential investors when and as appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the Company's shares or other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

North Mining Shares Company Limited

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

Yang Ying Min

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Yang Ying Min, Mr. Qian Yi Dong, Mr. Zhang Jia Kun and Mr. Zhao Jian as Executive Directors; and Mr. Wong Wai Chun Alex, Dato Dr. Cheng Chak Ho and Mr. Yeung Yat Chuen as Independent Non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

North Mining Shares Company Limited published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 10:37:01 UTC
