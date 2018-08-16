North Somerset District Council : Recycling collections update – Backwell, Barrow Gurney, Felton, Long Ashton and Portishead

16 Aug 2018, 9:54 am

Due to crew shortage some roads in Backwell, Barrow Gurney, Felton, Long Ashton and Portishead may not have their recycling collected today (Thursday 16 August).

If you live in one of these roads, please leave your recycling out and it will be collected tomorrow:

Backwell

Downside Road

Coombe Dale

Barrow Gurney

Bridgwater Road

Felton

Potters Hill

Long Ashton

Paulman Gardens

Fenhurst Gardens

Bradville Gardens

Lampton Road

Lovelinch Gardens

Raymore Rise

Holders Walk

Elmhurst Gardens

Hollis Close

Lynbrook

Yeo Lane

Tydings Close

Long Ashton Road

Westward Gardens

North Leaze

St Martins

Brocks Lane

Keedwell Hill

Birdwell Lane

Portishead

Kingfisher Road

Fieldfare Avenue

Brambling Lane

Wren Gardens

Lapwing Close

Goshawk Drive

Sparrow Lane

Sanderling Place

Turnstone Avenue

Whimbrel Avenue

Kittiwake Drive

Bittern Avenue

Guillemot Road

Pennant Place

Argentia Place

Keel Avenue

Halyard Way

Navigators Court