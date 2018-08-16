North Somerset District Council : Recycling collections update – Backwell, Barrow Gurney, Felton, Long Ashton and Portishead

16 Aug 2018, 9:54 am
Due to crew shortage some roads in Backwell, Barrow Gurney, Felton, Long Ashton and Portishead may not have their recycling collected today (Thursday 16 August).
If you live in one of these roads, please leave your recycling out and it will be collected tomorrow:
Backwell
Downside Road
Coombe Dale
Barrow Gurney
Bridgwater Road
Felton
Potters Hill
Long Ashton
Paulman Gardens
Fenhurst Gardens
Bradville Gardens
Lampton Road
Lovelinch Gardens
Raymore Rise
Holders Walk
Elmhurst Gardens
Hollis Close
Lynbrook
Yeo Lane
Tydings Close
Long Ashton Road
Westward Gardens
North Leaze
St Martins
Brocks Lane
Keedwell Hill
Birdwell Lane
Portishead
Kingfisher Road
Fieldfare Avenue
Brambling Lane
Wren Gardens
Lapwing Close
Goshawk Drive
Sparrow Lane
Sanderling Place
Turnstone Avenue
Whimbrel Avenue
Kittiwake Drive
Bittern Avenue
Guillemot Road
Pennant Place
Argentia Place
Keel Avenue
Halyard Way
Navigators Court
