North Texas Commission : Congratulations on 29 Years, Dawn!

We would like to congratulate our Director of Personnel & Accounting, Dawn Miller, on 29 years with the North Texas Commission.

Dawn joined the North Texas Commission on August 14, 1989. In her time with the organization, she's worked with 25 NTC board chairmen, six presidents and has been part of major regional projects like the North Texas Super Bowl. She's also had a front-row seat to the growth in North Texas. When she joined the NTC, North Texas was home to 3.8 million - nearly half of the 7.4 million who live here today.

Thank you Dawn for all you do - you are sincerely appreciated by the North Texas Commission membership and your team!