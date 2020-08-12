Log in
NorthBay Healthcare Selects The Rothman Index for Clinical Surveillance

08/12/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Health system to focus on enhanced quality initiatives with predictive analytics

As a part of its continued effort to improve patient outcomes and further its mission of compassionate patient care, NorthBay Healthcare has selected the Rothman Index (RI) patient surveillance platform to support clinicians across the Solano County-based hospital system in California. NorthBay Healthcare provides sophisticated healthcare services at two hospitals — NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield and NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville, housing 204 beds for patient care.

The Rothman Index, developed by PeraHealth, is the only proven algorithm that automatically derives one simple score from the vast amount of data in electronic health record to create a picture of any patient’s condition over time – any age, any disease, any care setting.​ Because the data feeding the Rothman Index reflects the real-time status of multiple body systems, it captures changes in patient condition – often hours or days earlier than existing vitals-based warning systems.

NorthBay Healthcare’s collaboration with PeraHealth aligns with the health system’s commitment to delivering advanced medicine in the community they serve. At NorthBay, the Rothman Index will enhance providers’ ability to capture predictive insights across all patient populations, supporting their goals to reduce unplanned transfers to the ICU and reduce length of stay.

“With the Rothman Index, we will leverage the power of machine learning to identify patients that are at risk of deterioration and intervene sooner. When used appropriately, we trust that predictive analytics will be a great addition to our providers’ toolkit, specifically supporting our quality initiatives and reducing sepsis mortality,” says Seth Kaufman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of NorthBay Healthcare. “This predictive technology aligns with our efforts to bring advanced medicine to our patients. This tool will keep patients out of the ICU and ultimately save lives. We will integrate the Rothman Index into our electronic health record system for a seamless transition into our team’s existing clinical workflow.” NorthBay Health expects the Rothman Index to help reduce ICU bounce-backs and unplanned transfers to the ICU. The system will also apply the Rothman Index to impact sepsis, by identifying patients who are deteriorating even before a sepsis screening takes place.

“We are delighted NorthBay Health has selected the Rothman Index to advance its clinical surveillance capabilities. The Rothman Index is the established gold standard in predicting patient decline, and the only algorithm proven to reduce mortality in practice. As with all our Rothman Index health systems, we are excited to begin a partnership rooted in deep clinical expertise and committed to adoption and improvement,” says PeraHealth CEO Greg White.

About NorthBay Healthcare
NorthBay Healthcare opened its first hospital in 1960 and remains Solano County’s only locally-based, locally-managed non-profit healthcare organization. NorthBay’s commitment is to provide the most compassionate care and advanced medicine, close to home.

About PeraHealth
PeraHealth is a SaaS software company that uses the Rothman Index to transform the clinical and financial efficiency of healthcare. The Rothman Index is the first algorithm that derives one simple score from the vast amount of data in the electronic medical record to create a picture of any patient’s condition over time – any age, any disease, any care setting. It is the only algorithm proven to reduce mortality in practice. Other results include reducing length of stay and readmissions. Our customers are leading hospitals and clinicians who need to identify patients at risk of rapid decline, make decisions about transfer and discharge, predict the risk of severe infection, and improve the overall efficiency and quality of care. For more information, visit www.perahealth.com and @perahealth.


© Business Wire 2020
