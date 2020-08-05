NorthShore University HealthSystem, Carnegie Mellon University and PhysIQ Launch Comprehensive Study of New Technology to Monitor At-Risk Cardiac and Surgical Patients

NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore), Carnegie Mellon University, and physIQ are collaborating on a multi-phase pilot project using the pinpointIQ™ solution to manage patients with heart failure and patients undergoing ileostomy. These patient populations historically have significant clinical risks when transitioning from the hospital to home. Using this solution, NorthShore will be able to continuously monitor at-risk patients using wearable biosensors while they are in the comfort of their own home, carrying out activities of daily living.

“This pilot study will allow us to learn from each other and from our patients about how technology can impact care delivery, patient experience and outcomes. This initiative is critical to our goal of developing scalable and sustainable solutions that are accessible across the communities we serve,” said Lakshmi Halasyamani, MD, Chief Quality and Transformation Officer at NorthShore.

By working together, NorthShore and physIQ are paving the way to use an innovative technology while building clinical workflows and evaluating each step to improve patient outcomes, including lower readmission rates and overall cost, and higher quality patient and provider experience.

“NorthShore University HealthSystem always strives to be at the forefront of innovation in implementing biomedical informatics and systems of care,” said Nirav S. Shah, MD, MPH, Medical Director of Quality Innovation and Clinical Practice Analytics, and Program Director of Outcomes Research for Quality and Transformation at NorthShore. “In collaboration with physIQ and Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy, we aim to improve patient outcomes in a cost-effective way, while better understanding the workflow involved in the context of technologic innovation.”

PhysIQ is a leader in applying artificial intelligence to wearable biosensor data, creating personalized patient insight and providing clinicians with the tools they need to proactively engage at-risk patients. In a breakthrough VA-sponsored study, this technology has been shown capable of predicting heart failure hospitalizations up to 10 days in advance.

“Technology changes both what clinicians do and how they do it,” added Rema Padman, PhD, Trustees Professor of Management Science and Healthcare Informatics at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College. “Understanding the workflow challenges associated with technological innovation requires obtaining visibility into how a multi-disciplinary care team can design and deploy wearable sensors for optimizing the monitoring process and patient outcomes.”

The study begins in the fall of 2020 and will transition through different use cases and populations, during which NorthShore will be evaluating the impact on clinical outcomes. This project has been endorsed and is receiving full support from the Departments of Quality, Health Information Technology and Outcomes Research at NorthShore.

“There is an immense potential to improve care and care outcomes, as well as lower the overall cost of care, by combining the power of artificial intelligence with the expanding options for wearable biosensors. Despite this, for a variety of reasons, practical solutions have been slow to find their way to healthcare delivery. One obstacle has been seamlessly fitting these solutions into the workflow of providers already overburdened by technology that all too often adds work rather than improves patient care,” said Steve Ondra, MD, physIQ’s Chief Medical Officer. “This project combines the technology expertise of three outstanding organizations to define how these challenges can be overcome in a way that improves quality of life and health outcomes for patients; helps providers deliver care more efficiently and effectively; and in a way that is sound and sustainable from a business operations point of view. This partnership will help define how to use this technology to help us create a better and higher value health system that meets the needs of caregivers and those they serve.”

Gary Conkright, physIQ’s CEO, concludes, “As a founding member of the Chicago digital healthcare startup ecosystem, we at physIQ are honored to be working with a local health system who shares the same vision and passion for innovation as we do.”

About physIQ

PhysIQ is a leading digital medicine company dedicated to generating unprecedented health insight using continuous wearable biosensor data and advanced analytics. Its enterprise-ready cloud platform continuously collects and processes data from any wearable biosensor using a deep portfolio of FDA-cleared analytics. The company has published one of the most rigorous clinical studies to date in digital medicine and are pioneers in developing, validating, and achieving regulatory approval of Artificial Intelligence-based analytics. With applications in both healthcare and clinical trial support, physIQ is transforming continuous physiological data into insight for health systems, payers, and pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, please visit www.physIQ.com.

About NorthShore University HealthSystem

NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore), headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, is an integrated healthcare delivery system that includes five hospitals, 140 care sites and 2,700 physicians, serving over 635,000 patients. Nationally recognized for its data analytics, predictive models and translational research, NorthShore is building powerful predictive analytics to identify patient risk, enhance care decision-making and drive positive outcomes. The system is also revolutionizing primary care by integrating genomic medicine into everyday practice as a foundation for personalized care to preempt illness and more precisely treat a variety of diseases. Consistently ranked a Top 15 major teaching hospital in the U.S., NorthShore is a leader in specialty services, bringing together prominent subspecialty physicians to advance patient care and conduct life-changing research in their fields through NorthShore’s four institutes—oncology, neuroscience, cardiology and orthopaedics. In 2019, the system successfully launched Illinois’ first hospital dedicated to orthopaedic and spine care. For more information, please visit www.northshore.org.

About Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy

The Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy is home to two internationally recognized graduate-level institutions at Carnegie Mellon University: the School of Information Systems and Management and the School of Public Policy and Management. This unique colocation combined with its expertise in analytics sets Heinz College apart in the areas of cybersecurity, health care, the future of work, smart cities, and arts & entertainment. In 2016, INFORMS named Heinz College the #1 academic program for Analytics Education. US News and World Report has consistently ranked Heinz College as #1 in Information Technology and Management since 2001. For more information, please visit www.heinz.cmu.edu.

