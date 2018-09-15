NorthStar Medical Technologies, LLC : Announces Appointment of Stephen Merrick as President and Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Managers of NorthStar Medical Technologies, LLC
(“NorthStar” or the “Company”), a global innovator in the production and
distribution of radioisotopes used for medical imaging, today announced
the appointment of Stephen Merrick as President and Chief Executive
Officer. Mr. Merrick has been with NorthStar since March 2016, initially
in the role of Chief Operating Officer and later as President and Chief
Operating Officer.
Mr. Merrick replaces outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
George Messina, who was named Chairman Emeritus. Mr. Messina was
simultaneously appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of
NorthStar Nuclear Therapies LLC (“NNT”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of
NorthStar focused on developing medical isotopes for therapeutic
applications. Diane Hendricks, Chairperson of Hendricks Holding Company,
Inc. has assumed the Chairperson role for both Companies’ Board of
Managers.
“As founder, George has been the driving force from NorthStar’s
inception through FDA approval of the RadioGenix® System to
the initial commercial sale of domestically produced Mo-99. We thank
George for his successful leadership in NorthStar’s effort to become the
first U.S.-based producer of Mo-99,” said Diane Hendricks, Chairperson
of the NorthStar Board of Managers. “George’s passion and dedication
were critical to building NorthStar into a global leader in the
development of novel technologies for the production of medical isotopes
for medical imaging. We are excited that George is assuming the
leadership of NNT as President and Chief Executive Officer. Targeted
Alpha Therapy (“TAT”) isotopes, including Actinium-225, produced by NNT
have been identified as potential options in the treatment of certain
cancers and infectious diseases. NNT’s therapeutic isotopes will offer
more patients the potential for improved outcomes that were previously
constrained by inadequate TAT isotope supply. We are looking to George
to achieve similar success leading NNT as he has done with NorthStar.”
“NorthStar is at a transformative point in its evolution from a
development stage company to being the first domestic supplier of Mo-99,
and we are excited that Steve has agreed to become NorthStar’s President
and CEO,” continued Ms. Hendricks. “This Company is strongly positioned
for rapid growth in the U.S. market, and there are attractive
opportunities for NorthStar to grow outside the United States as well.
Steve’s broad executive experience in the pharmaceutical industry at
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mallinckrodt and Baxter Healthcare, as well as his
expertise in product development and driving domestic and global market
demand are invaluable to NorthStar’s future success. The Board of
Managers believes that this organizational realignment allows NorthStar
to capitalize on both George and Steve’s strengths.”
Prior to joining NorthStar, Mr. Merrick served as Vice President,
International Marketing for Baxter International’s Hospital Products
business. Previously, he was Senior Vice President and President -
International Commercial Operations for Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and
worked in management at Bristol-Myers Squibb for 17 years, holding a
series of increasingly responsible positions around the world. Mr.
Merrick began his career with Eli Lilly and Company.
About the RadioGenix® System
The
RadioGenix System is an innovative, high tech system that is approved
for processing non-uranium/non-highly enriched uranium molybdenum-99
(Mo-99) for the production of the important medical radioisotope,
technetium-99m (Tc-99m). Prior to availability of RadioGenix technology,
the U.S. supply chain for Mo-99 has been subject to frequent and
sometimes severe interruptions which negatively impact patient
healthcare. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in
February 2018, the RadioGenix System is the first and only on-site,
automated isotope separation system of its kind for use with
non-uranium/non-highly enriched uranium based Mo-99.
Indication and Important Risk Information About the RadioGenix®
System and Sodium Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection USP
The RadioGenix® System is a technetium Tc-99m generator used
to produce Sodium Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection, USP. Sodium
Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection is a radioactive diagnostic agent and can
be used in the preparation of FDA-approved diagnostic
radiopharmaceuticals.
Sodium Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection is also indicated in
-
Adults for Salivary Gland Imaging and Nasolacrimal Drainage System
Imaging (dacryoscintigraphy).
-
Adults and pediatric patients for Thyroid Imaging and Vesicoureteral
Imaging (direct isotopic cystography) for detection of vesicoureteral
reflux.
IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION
-
Allergic reactions (skin rash, hives, or itching) including
anaphylaxis have been reported following the administration of Sodium
Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection. Monitor all patients for
hypersensitivity reactions.
-
Radiation risks associated with the use of Sodium Pertechnetate Tc 99m
Injection are greater in children than in adults and, in general, the
younger the child, the greater the risk owing to greater absorbed
radiation doses and longer life expectancy. These greater risks should
be taken firmly into account in all benefit-risk assessments involving
children. Long-term cumulative radiation exposure may be associated
with an increased risk of cancer.
-
Temporarily discontinue breastfeeding. A lactating woman should pump
and discard breastmilk for 12 to 24 hours after Sodium Pertechnetate
Tc 99m Injection administration.
-
Sodium Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection should be given to pregnant
women only if the expected benefits to be gained clearly outweigh the
potential hazards.
-
Only use potassium molybdate Mo-99, processing reagents, saline and
other supplies, including kits, provided by NorthStar Medical
Radioisotopes. Do not administer Sodium Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection
after the 0.15 microCi of Mo-99/mCi of Tc-99m limit has been reached
or when the 12 hour expiration time from elution is reached, whichever
occurs earlier.
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact NorthStar Medical
Radioisotopes, LLC at 1-844-438-6659; or FDA at 1-800-332-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
For Full RadioGenix® System Prescribing
Information, click here or visit https://www.northstarnm.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/PI_Rev04_23mar2018.pdf.
About Medical Radioisotopes - Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) and
Technetium-99m (Tc-99m)
Tc-99m is a radioisotope used in a
variety of diagnostic testing procedures. It is currently the most
widely used medical radioisotope in the United States, used in more than
10 million diagnostic procedures annually. Tc-99m-based
radiopharmaceuticals are used to diagnose and stage heart disease,
cancer, infection, inflammation and other conditions.
Tc-99m is derived from the radioisotope Mo-99. The United States uses
about 50% of the world’s Mo-99/Tc-99m for medical purposes, but U.S.
supply of Mo-99 has been completely reliant on foreign sources and
subject to frequent and sometimes protracted interruptions which
negatively impact patient healthcare. Other Mo-99 producers continue to
use enriched uranium in their processing which poses significant
environmental concerns. NorthStar’s technology uses stable isotopes of
molybdenum to produce Mo-99 domestically without incurring the concerns
related to the management of toxic waste associated with Mo-99
production from enriched uranium.
About NorthStar Medical Technologies, LLC (NorthStar)
NorthStar
Medical Radioisotopes is a global innovator in the production and
distribution of radioisotopes used for medical imaging. Founded in 2006
and based in Beloit, Wis., NorthStar Medical Technologies is the parent
organization of several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including NorthStar
Medical Radioisotopes, LLC. NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a nuclear
medicine technology company committed to providing the United States
with reliable and environmentally friendly radioisotope supply solutions
to meet the needs of patients and to advance clinical research. The
Company’s first product is the RadioGenix® System, an
innovative and flexible platform technology initially approved by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2018 for the processing of
non-uranium/non-highly enriched uranium based molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), the
parent isotope of technetium-99m (Tc-99m), which is currently the most
widely used diagnostic radioisotope for medical purposes. NorthStar’s
proprietary and patented technologies include non-uranium based
molybdenum-99 domestic production methods, patented separation chemistry
systems, patented sterilization systems and a technology platform that
potentially allows expanded product offerings to provide solutions in
both the diagnostic and therapeutic markets. For more information,
visit: www.northstarnm.com
