NorthStar Medical Technologies to Present at Upcoming Atoms for Humanity Summit

08/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

‒ Panel to discuss domestic Tc-99m radioisotope production, role of nuclear diagnostics and treatments in advancing personalized medicine -

NorthStar Medical Technologies, LLC, a global innovator in the production and distribution of radioisotopes used for medical imaging, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Atoms for Humanity Summit, to be hosted by Purdue University in partnership with Third Way. The summit is being held September 3 – 5, 2019, on the Purdue campus in West Lafayette, Indiana and is designed to convene top policymakers, scientists and innovators for a unique look at the future of nuclear energy through the lens of sustainability, space, healthcare and AI and robotics. Stephen Merrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Medical Technologies will participate in the panel discussion, “Next Gen Nuclear: Medicine and Health,” to be moderated by PBS Science correspondent Miles O’Brien. The panel is scheduled for Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT in Fowler Hall on the Purdue University campus.

About NorthStar Medical Technologies, LLC (NorthStar)
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a global innovator in the production and distribution of radioisotopes used for medical imaging. Founded in 2006 and based in Beloit, Wis., NorthStar Medical Technologies is the parent organization of several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC. NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a nuclear medicine technology company committed to providing the United States with reliable and environmentally friendly radioisotope supply solutions to meet the needs of patients and to advance clinical research. The Company’s first product is the RadioGenix® System (technetium Tc 99m generator), an innovative and flexible platform technology initially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2018 for the processing of non-uranium/non-highly enriched uranium based molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), the parent isotope of technetium-99m (Tc-99m), which is currently the most widely used diagnostic radioisotope for medical purposes. NorthStar’s proprietary and patented technologies include non-uranium based molybdenum-99 domestic production methods, patented separation chemistry systems, patented sterilization systems and a technology platform that potentially allows expanded product offerings to provide solutions in both the diagnostic and therapeutic markets. For more information, visit: www.northstarnm.com.


© Business Wire 2019
