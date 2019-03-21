Log in
Northeast Bancorp : Bank Announces Appointment of Taylor Hatch as Vice President, Retail Operations Manager

03/21/2019 | 03:55pm EDT

Northeast Bank Announces Appointment of Taylor Hatch as Vice President, Retail Operations Manager

Portland, Maine
Thursday, March 21, 2019

 

Northeast Bank announced today that banking industry veteran Taylor Hatch has joined the bank as Vice President, Retail Operations Manager.   

Mr. Hatch is responsible for providing operational and technical support to ten banking centers, located throughout western, central and southern Maine. With a diversified background in community banking customer service and operations management, Taylor will work closely with the bank's sales and operations staff to support new product roll outs, service enhancements, and banking center training initiatives.

'With extensive experience in retail banking operations and management, Taylor was a strong fit as we look to improve our products and services in the years ahead,' said Robert Banaski, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Banking. 'We welcome him to our team and look forward to his contributions to the bank.'

Mr. Hatch joins the bank from First National Bank in Damariscotta where he served as Assistant Vice President, Branch Operations Manager. There he oversaw day-to-day operations of the bank's sixteen branches including policy and procedures development, vendor management, and branch training. Prior to First National Bank, he served at KeyBank as Relationship Manager. Taylor lives with his family in Waldoboro, ME.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via ten branches. Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis and our SBA Division supports the needs of growing businesses nationally. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Disclaimer

Northeast Bancorp published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 19:54:10 UTC
