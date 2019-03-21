Northeast Bancorp : Bank Announces Appointment of Taylor Hatch as Vice President, Retail Operations Manager

Northeast Bank Announces Appointment of Taylor Hatch as Vice President, Retail Operations Manager

Portland, Maine

Thursday, March 21, 2019

Northeast Bank announced today that banking industry veteran Taylor Hatch has joined the bank as Vice President, Retail Operations Manager.

Mr. Hatch is responsible for providing operational and technical support to ten banking centers, located throughout western, central and southern Maine. With a diversified background in community banking customer service and operations management, Taylor will work closely with the bank's sales and operations staff to support new product roll outs, service enhancements, and banking center training initiatives.

'With extensive experience in retail banking operations and management, Taylor was a strong fit as we look to improve our products and services in the years ahead,' said Robert Banaski, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Banking. 'We welcome him to our team and look forward to his contributions to the bank.'

Mr. Hatch joins the bank from First National Bank in Damariscotta where he served as Assistant Vice President, Branch Operations Manager. There he oversaw day-to-day operations of the bank's sixteen branches including policy and procedures development, vendor management, and branch training. Prior to First National Bank, he served at KeyBank as Relationship Manager. Taylor lives with his family in Waldoboro, ME.

