Northeast HR Association names 2019 Community Leadership Award Winners: Lisa Kelly-Croswell, Senior VP and Chief Human Resources Officer at Boston Medical Center and the HR Team at Boston Medical Center

BOSTON, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Northeast HR Association (NEHRA) announced that Lisa Kelly-Croswell, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Boston Medical Center (BMC) and the HR Team at BMC have been awarded the 2019 Community Leadership Award for their work on the Grayken Center for Addiction Employer Resource Library. Ms. Kelly-Croswell and her team will be presented the honor as part of NEHRA’s Annual Awards Luncheon on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Sea Crest Beach Hotel in N. Falmouth, MA.



The Community Leadership Award is presented to an individual and/or group who has consistently demonstrated efforts to improve the workplace through their leadership efforts, innovation and professionalism.

Lisa Kelly-Croswell joined Boston Medical Center in 2013 and is responsible for leading all Human Resources functions for the BMC Health System as well as BMC's Occupational Health Clinic and Volunteer Services Department. Lisa brings more than 25 years of experience in a wide range of global HR leadership roles including: Senior Vice President, HR and Corporate Services at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, VP, HR at Nitromed, Inc., and SVP, HR for Healthcare and Service Operations at CIGNA. In her role as CHRO, Lisa led her team to collaborate with the Grayken Center to create and pilot a comprehensive program for employers and employees dealing with the opioid crisis.

“It is not often that you see an HR team play such a significant and forward-facing leadership role on a crisis that is impacting us all,” stated Tracy Burns, NEHRA’s CEO.

Through innovative treatment, education, and research programs, the Grayken Center for Addiction at Boston Medical Center is committed to making long-term recovery a reality for every patient. From policy makers to clinicians to patients and families in crisis, people across the country turn to BMC for expertise in caring for patients with addiction. Over the last 25 years, BMC has become one of the most comprehensive and influential centers for addiction treatment in the country. BMC has created widely replicated care models and training programs for those at the front lines of the opioid crisis sweeping the nation.

As a result of her leadership, the HR Team and the Grayken Center team created an Employer Resource Library. The purpose of the Library is to end stigma, suspend judgement and lend a hand. The Employer Resource Library is a set of tools and resources designed to support an organization in understanding and addressing substance use disorders (SUDs). These tools are free to use, regardless of where or how your organization receives its medical care.

The library is organized in five sections: Assessing and Engaging the Organization; Empowering and Educating Managers; Supporting and Encouraging Employees; Developing Policies and Practices; and A Collection of National Resources. There are 25 downloadable tools to support making your strategy actionable.

Lisa and the BMC HR Team will be recognized along with all NEHRA award and scholarship recipients at the Annual Awards Luncheon on September 26, 2019 during the Annual Conference at the Sea Crest Beach Hotel in N. Falmouth. Lisa and members of the Grayken team will also be presenting a session at the conference highlighting practical steps employers can take to support employees and minimize operational impacts of the opioid epidemic - details on the conference and the Awards Luncheon can be found at www.nehra.com /conference

