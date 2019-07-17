|
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Increase In Year To Date And Second Quarter Earnings
HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $49,000 to $2.18 million ($1.82 per diluted common share) when compared to net income of $2.13 million ($1.78 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.25% and a ROE of 11.32% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.33% and an annualized ROE of 11.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Net income also increased by $93,000 or 9.1% to $1.12 million ($0.94 per diluted common share) for the Company's second quarter ended June 30, 2019 when compared to net income of $1.03 million ($0.86 per diluted common share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.26% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 11.45% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.27% and a ROE of 11.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Total Assets increased $24.5 million or 7.3% (14.6% annualized) to $358.7 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $334.2 million at December 31, 2018. Net loans increased $13.7 million or 5.7% to $253.8 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $240.1 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits increased $12.4 million or 5.3% to $245.8 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $233.4 million at December 31, 2018. Shareholder's equity increased $2.9 million or 7.7% to $40.2 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $37.3 million at December 31, 2018. The book value of NIDB's stock was $33.34 per common share as of June 30, 2019. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,206,327 as of the same date. The last reported trade of the stock on July 16, 2019 was $36.50 per common share.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
ASSETS
June 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
$
13,782,465
$
3,605,610
Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents
2,480,749
2,685,698
Total cash and cash equivalents
16,263,214
6,291,308
Interest-earning time deposits
3,436,000
3,436,000
Securities available for sale
65,322,385
63,898,265
Securities held to maturity
1,117,025
1,233,843
Loans held for sale
561,700
453,100
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss June 30, 2019 $2,984,907 and December 31, 2018 $2,856,319
253,770,737
240,075,827
Accrued interest receivable
1,334,313
1,314,404
Premises and equipment
3,930,665
3,988,192
Investments in limited liability partnerships
2,278,334
2,428,334
Cash surrender value of life insurance
8,726,193
8,613,693
Other assets
1,920,121
2,477,748
Total Assets
$
358,660,687
$
334,210,714
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Non-interest bearing deposits
29,516,062
26,751,611
Interest bearing deposits
216,299,200
206,618,957
Borrowed Funds
68,877,495
59,763,974
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
3,743,556
3,735,912
Total Liabilities
318,436,313
296,870,454
Retained earnings – substantially restricted
40,224,374
37,340,260
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$
358,660,687
$
334,210,714
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Total interest income
$
4,094,696
$
3,485,131
$
8,009,553
$
6,819,863
Total interest expense
1,158,262
759,055
2,210,956
1,434,230
Net interest income
$
2,936,434
$
2,726,076
$
5,798,597
$
5,385,633
Provision for loan losses
75,000
-
150,000
-
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
2,861,434
$
2,726,076
$
5,648,597
$
5,385,633
Service charges on deposit accounts
176,845
151,642
348,902
321,045
Interchange Fees
151,683
136,053
282,867
261,945
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
98,036
-
98,036
(4,947)
Net gain on sale of loans
117,351
120,806
262,269
407,068
Net gain on sale of repossessed assets
-
149
7,608
149
Brokerage fees
59,708
62,294
123,055
119,243
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
55,500
56,626
112,500
113,750
Other income
111,545
128,049
282,561
250,629
Total noninterest income
$
770,668
$
655,619
$
1,517,798
$
1,468,882
Salaries and employee benefits
1,311,045
1,210,197
2,597,374
2,378,287
Occupancy
276,878
259,689
561,538
525,231
Data processing
225,734
295,549
473,522
577,251
Deposit insurance premiums
24,000
24,000
24,000
48,000
Professional fees
123,483
66,261
233,559
141,895
Correspondent bank charges
37,237
33,689
74,553
63,235
Other expense
336,520
314,427
691,143
645,361
Total noninterest expenses
$
2,334,897
$
2,203,812
$
4,655,689
$
4,379,260
Income before income tax expenses
$
1,297,205
$
1,177,883
$
2,510,706
$
2,475,255
Income tax expense
176,550
150,710
332,198
345,945
Net Income
$
1,120,655
$
1,027,173
$
2,178,508
$
2,129,310
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Basic Earnings per common share
0.94
0.86
1.82
1.78
Dilutive Earnings per share
0.94
0.86
1.82
1.78
Net interest margin
3.51%
3.62%
3.55%
3.60%
Return on average assets
1.26%
1.27%
1.25%
1.33%
Return on average equity
11.45%
11.42%
11.32%
11.91%
Efficiency ratio
62.98%
65.17%
63.63%
63.89%
Average shares outstanding - primary
1,197,327
1,194,027
1,196,619
1,193,633
Average shares outstanding - diluted
1,197,327
1,194,027
1,197,419
1,194,433
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
2,823,219
$
2,757,515
$
2,856,319
$
2,746,523
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
-
3,147
-
10,601
Commercial real estate
-
-
73,705
-
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
-
25,000
2,250
Consumer
20,915
49,044
85,409
92,979
Gross charge-offs
20,915
52,191
184,114
105,830
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
803
349
1,724
690
Commercial real estate
64,040
61,237
64,040
66,755
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
22,068
1,480
22,068
7,428
Consumer
20,692
40,095
74,870
92,919
Gross recoveries
107,603
103,161
162,702
167,792
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
(86,688)
(50,970)
21,412
(61,962)
Additions charged to operations
75,000
-
150,000
-
Balance at end of period
$
2,984,907
$
2,808,485
$
2,984,907
$
2,808,485
Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (1)
(0.13%)
(0.09%)
0.02%
(0.05%)
Nonperforming assets (000's)
At June 30,
At March 31,
At December 31,
Loans:
2019
2019
2018
Non-accrual
$
4,970
$
2,291
$
2,674
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
Troubled debt restructured
530
552
170
Total nonperforming loans
5,500
2,843
2,844
Real estate owned
-
-
33
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
5,500
$
2,843
$
2,877
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.53%
0.83%
0.86%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
2.14%
1.14%
1.17%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
54.27%
99.30%
100.42%
Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable
1.18%
1.15%
1.19%
At June 30,
2019
2018
Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets
11.22%
11.24%
Book value per share
$
33.34
$
30.13
Common shares outstanding- EOP
1,206,327
1,206,327
(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.
