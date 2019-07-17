Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Increase In Year To Date And Second Quarter Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $49,000 to $2.18 million ($1.82 per diluted common share) when compared to net income of $2.13 million ($1.78 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.25% and a ROE of 11.32% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.33% and an annualized ROE of 11.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net income also increased by $93,000 or 9.1% to $1.12 million ($0.94 per diluted common share) for the Company's second quarter ended June 30, 2019 when compared to net income of $1.03 million ($0.86 per diluted common share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.26% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 11.45% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.27% and a ROE of 11.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Total Assets increased $24.5 million or 7.3% (14.6% annualized) to $358.7 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $334.2 million at December 31, 2018. Net loans increased $13.7 million or 5.7% to $253.8 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $240.1 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits increased $12.4 million or 5.3% to $245.8 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $233.4 million at December 31, 2018. Shareholder's equity increased $2.9 million or 7.7% to $40.2 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $37.3 million at December 31, 2018. The book value of NIDB's stock was $33.34 per common share as of June 30, 2019. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,206,327 as of the same date. The last reported trade of the stock on July 16, 2019 was $36.50 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.





NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION





ASSETS June 30, 2019 December 31,

2018





Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 13,782,465 $ 3,605,610 Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents 2,480,749 2,685,698 Total cash and cash equivalents 16,263,214 6,291,308 Interest-earning time deposits 3,436,000 3,436,000 Securities available for sale 65,322,385 63,898,265 Securities held to maturity 1,117,025 1,233,843 Loans held for sale 561,700 453,100 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss June 30, 2019 $2,984,907 and December 31, 2018 $2,856,319 253,770,737 240,075,827 Accrued interest receivable 1,334,313 1,314,404 Premises and equipment 3,930,665 3,988,192 Investments in limited liability partnerships 2,278,334 2,428,334 Cash surrender value of life insurance 8,726,193 8,613,693 Other assets 1,920,121 2,477,748 Total Assets $ 358,660,687 $ 334,210,714 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Non-interest bearing deposits 29,516,062 26,751,611 Interest bearing deposits 216,299,200 206,618,957 Borrowed Funds 68,877,495 59,763,974 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,743,556 3,735,912 Total Liabilities 318,436,313 296,870,454





Retained earnings – substantially restricted 40,224,374 37,340,260 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $ 358,660,687 $ 334,210,714



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Total interest income $ 4,094,696 $ 3,485,131 $ 8,009,553 $ 6,819,863 Total interest expense

1,158,262

759,055

2,210,956

1,434,230 Net interest income $ 2,936,434 $ 2,726,076 $ 5,798,597 $ 5,385,633 Provision for loan losses

75,000

-

150,000

- Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 2,861,434 $ 2,726,076 $ 5,648,597 $ 5,385,633 Service charges on deposit accounts

176,845

151,642

348,902

321,045 Interchange Fees 151,683 136,053 282,867 261,945 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 98,036 - 98,036 (4,947) Net gain on sale of loans 117,351 120,806 262,269 407,068 Net gain on sale of repossessed assets - 149 7,608 149 Brokerage fees 59,708 62,294 123,055 119,243 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 55,500 56,626 112,500 113,750 Other income 111,545 128,049 282,561 250,629 Total noninterest income $ 770,668 $ 655,619 $ 1,517,798 $ 1,468,882 Salaries and employee benefits

1,311,045

1,210,197

2,597,374

2,378,287 Occupancy 276,878 259,689 561,538 525,231 Data processing 225,734 295,549 473,522 577,251 Deposit insurance premiums 24,000 24,000 24,000 48,000 Professional fees 123,483 66,261 233,559 141,895 Correspondent bank charges 37,237 33,689 74,553 63,235 Other expense 336,520 314,427 691,143 645,361 Total noninterest expenses $ 2,334,897 $ 2,203,812 $ 4,655,689 $ 4,379,260 Income before income tax expenses $ 1,297,205 $ 1,177,883 $ 2,510,706 $ 2,475,255 Income tax expense

176,550

150,710

332,198

345,945 Net Income $ 1,120,655 $ 1,027,173 $ 2,178,508 $ 2,129,310



NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Basic Earnings per common share 0.94 0.86 1.82 1.78 Dilutive Earnings per share 0.94 0.86 1.82 1.78 Net interest margin 3.51% 3.62% 3.55% 3.60% Return on average assets 1.26% 1.27% 1.25% 1.33% Return on average equity 11.45% 11.42% 11.32% 11.91% Efficiency ratio 62.98% 65.17% 63.63% 63.89% Average shares outstanding - primary 1,197,327 1,194,027 1,196,619 1,193,633 Average shares outstanding - diluted 1,197,327 1,194,027 1,197,419 1,194,433





Allowance for loan losses:







Balance at beginning of period $ 2,823,219 $ 2,757,515 $ 2,856,319 $ 2,746,523 Charge-offs:







One-to-four family - 3,147 - 10,601 Commercial real estate - - 73,705 - Land/land development - - - - Commercial - - 25,000 2,250 Consumer 20,915 49,044 85,409 92,979 Gross charge-offs 20,915 52,191 184,114 105,830 Recoveries:







One-to-four family 803 349 1,724 690 Commercial real estate 64,040 61,237 64,040 66,755 Land/land development - - - - Commercial 22,068 1,480 22,068 7,428 Consumer 20,692 40,095 74,870 92,919 Gross recoveries 107,603 103,161 162,702 167,792 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) (86,688) (50,970) 21,412 (61,962) Additions charged to operations 75,000 - 150,000 - Balance at end of period $ 2,984,907 $ 2,808,485 $ 2,984,907 $ 2,808,485









Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (1) (0.13%) (0.09%) 0.02% (0.05%)









Nonperforming assets (000's) At June 30, At March 31, At December 31,



Loans: 2019 2019 2018



Non-accrual $ 4,970 $ 2,291 $ 2,674

Past 90 days or more and still accruing - - -

Troubled debt restructured 530 552 170

Total nonperforming loans 5,500 2,843 2,844

Real estate owned - - 33

Other repossessed assets - - -

Total nonperforming assets $ 5,500 $ 2,843 $ 2,877







Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.53% 0.83% 0.86%

Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.14% 1.14% 1.17%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 54.27% 99.30% 100.42%

Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable 1.18% 1.15% 1.19%









At June 30,

2019 2018











Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 11.22% 11.24%



Book value per share $ 33.34 $ 30.13



Common shares outstanding- EOP 1,206,327 1,206,327



(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.







