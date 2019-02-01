Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Record Annual Earnings And Quarterly Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced earnings increased $754,000 or 22.1% to $4.2 million ($3.49 per diluted common share) for the full year 2018 when compared to full year 2017 earnings of $3.4 million ($2.84 per diluted common share). 2018 annual earnings represent the highest earnings level ever recorded for the Company. The full year 2018 earnings equates to a return on average assets of 1.28% and a return on average equity of 11.48% compared to an ROA of 1.12% and an ROE of 9.66% for the full year 2017.

Total assets increased $20.0 million or 6.4% to $334.2 million at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017 assets of $314.2 million. Total net loans increased $15.0 million or 6.6% to $240.1 million at December 31, 2018 from $225.1 million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits increased $21.2 million or 10.0% to $233.4 million at December 31, 2018 from $212.2 million at December 31, 2017.

The Company also announced quarterly earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 increased by $497,000 or 97.8% to $1.0 million ($0.84 per diluted common share) when compared to earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2017 of $509,000 ($0.42 per diluted common shares). Fourth quarter 2017 earnings were negatively impacted by a $328,000 increase in tax expense from a non-cash impairment to our Deferred Tax Assets ("DTA's"). The current quarter's earnings equates to an ROA of 1.21% and an ROE of 10.90% compared to an ROA of 0.66% and an ROE of 5.58% for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Commenting on the financial results, First Federal Savings Bank President and CEO Michael S. Zahn stated, "2018 was another record earnings year for First Federal Savings Bank. We've maintained our consistent loan and deposit growth while continuing to invest in the talent and technology that we need for the future. For the fourth year in a row, we have rewarded our shareholders with a special dividend in addition to raising our normal dividend for the 24th consecutive year."

The Company paid out cash dividends of $2.1 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2018 including roughly $905,000 from a Special Cash Dividend ($0.75 per common share) that was paid to shareholders in December 2018 for the 4th year in a row of Special Cash Dividends. The book value of NIDB stock was $30.95 per common share as of December 31, 2018. The Company's stock closed at $37.00 per common share on December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.85 or 5.3% compared to the closing stock price of $35.15 per common share on December 31, 2017.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne(2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.





NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION









ASSETS December 31, 2018 December 31,

2017

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 3,605,610 $ 3,954,186

Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents 2,685,698 3,559,790

Total cash and cash equivalents 6,291,308 7,513,976

Securities available for sale 63,898,265 58,583,396

Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 3,436,000 1,715,000

Securities held to maturity 1,233,843 1,728,199

Loans held for sale 453,100 1,064,300

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss Dec. 31, 2018 $2,856,319 and Dec. 31, 2017 $2,746,523 240,075,827 225,132,535

Accrued interest receivable 1,314,404 1,246,930

Premises and equipment 3,988,192 4,148,328

Investments in limited liability partnerships 2,428,334 2,708,333

Cash surrender value of life insurance 8,613,693 8,382,193

Other assets 2,477,748 1,952,615

Total Assets $ 334,210,714 $ 314,175,805

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Non-interest bearing deposits 26,751,611 25,242,627

Interest bearing deposits 206,618,957 186,916,030

Borrowed Funds 59,763,974 61,199,066

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,735,912 5,098,911

Total Liabilities 296,870,454 278,456,634









Retained earnings – substantially restricted 37,340,260 35,719,171

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 334,210,714 $ 314,175,805





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended



December 31, December 31,



2018 2017 2018 2017

Total interest income $ 3,762,659 $ 3,205,529 $ 14,142,981 $ 12,223,894

Total interest expense

922,895

603,719

3,206,100

2,129,396

Net interest income $ 2,839,764 $ 2,601,810 $ 10,936,881 $ 10,094,498

Provision for loan losses

175,000

-

175,000

(600,000)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 2,664,764 $ 2,601,810 $ 10,761,881 $ 10,694,498

Service charges on deposit accounts

167,744

183,533

658,805

634,205

Interchange fees

136,009

120,714

531,280

465,429

Net gain (loss) on sale of securities

(157,931)

-

(162,879)

(6,931)

Net gain on sale of loans 499,684 90,664 1,045,103 562,139

Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets (3,302) 6,974 (8,153) 548

Brokerage fees 38,956 51,079 217,003 215,505

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 57,876 55,375 231,500 221,500

Other income 177,850 142,158 575,012 569,720

Total noninterest income $ 916,886 $ 650,497 $ 3,087,671 $ 2,662,115

Salaries and employee benefits

1,233,054

1,119,902

4,798,322

4,399,254

Occupancy 257,137 250,523 1,062,090 992,754

Data processing 302,361 269,258 1,172,825 971,955

Deposit insurance premiums 24,000 24,000 86,000 102,000

Professional fees 193,281 73,794 426,787 355,083

Advertising and marketing 80,673 74,918 247,614 218,132

Correspondent bank charges 34,124 39,186 131,225 132,841

Other expense 279,916 265,275 1,081,554 1,023,798

Total noninterest expenses $ 2,404,546 $ 2,116,856 $ 9,006,417 $ 8,195,817

Income before income tax expense $ 1,177,104 $ 1,135,451 $ 4,843,135 $ 5,160,796

Income tax expense

171,151

626,847

676,278

1,748,054

Net Income $ 1,005,953 $ 508,604 $ 4,166,857 $ 3,412,742



















































NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2018 2017 2018 2017

Basic Earnings per common share 0.84 0.42 3.49 2.84

Dilutive Earnings per share 0.84 0.42 3.49 2.84

Net interest margin 3.64% 3.61% 3.60% 3.56%

Return on average assets 1.21% 0.66% 1.28% 1.12%

Return on average equity 10.90% 5.58% 11.48% 9.66%

Efficiency Ratio 64.01% 65.09% 64.22% 64.25%

Average shares outstanding - primary 1,195,527 1,200,779 1,194,403 1,200,013

Average shares outstanding - diluted 1,195,527 1,200,779 1,195,678 1,200,913









Allowance for loan losses:









Balance at beginning of period $ 2,727,118 $ 2,912,563 $ 2,746,523 $ 3,144,092







Charge-offs:









One-to-four family - 38,599 41,072 94,829

Commercial real estate - - - 530,692

Land/land development - - - -

Commercial - 117,370 2,250 117,370

Consumer 86,100 106,981 270,893 295,426

Gross charge-offs 86,100 262,950 314,215 1,038,317

Recoveries:









One-to-four family 1,339 336 2,503 1,930

Commercial real estate - 6,575 66,754 692,155

Land/land development - - - -

Commercial - 40,558 7,428 390,748

Consumer 38,962 49,441 172,325 155,915

Gross recoveries 40,301 96,910 249,011 1,240,748

Net charge-offs 45,799 166,040 65,205 202,429

Additions charged to operations 175,000 - 175,000 (600,000)

Balance at end of period $ 2,856,319 $ 2,746,523 $ 2,856,319 $ 2,746,523

























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.08% 0.30% 0.03% (0.10%)

























Nonperforming assets (000's) At December 31, At September 30, At June 30, At December 31,

Loans: 2018 2018 2018 2017

Non-accrual $ 2,674 $ 2,566 $ 2,290 $ 2,261

Past 90 days or more and still accruing - - - -

Troubled debt restructured 170 292 294 236

Total nonperforming loans 2,844 2,858 2,584 2,497

Real estate owned 33 114 60 -

Other repossessed assets - - - -

Total nonperforming assets $ 2,877 $ 2,972 $ 2,644 $ 2,497









Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.86%

0.91% 0.82% 0.79%

Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.17%

1.23% 1.12% 1.10%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 100.42%

95.42% 108.73% 110.01%

Allowance for loan losses to total receivable 1.19%

1.19% 1.23% 1.22%



At December 31,

2018 2017





Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 11.17% 11.37%





Book value per share $ 30.95 $ 29.40





Common shares outstanding- EOP 1,206,327 1,214,879

















(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.























































