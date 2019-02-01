|
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Record Annual Earnings And Quarterly Earnings
HUNTINGTON, Ind., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced earnings increased $754,000 or 22.1% to $4.2 million ($3.49 per diluted common share) for the full year 2018 when compared to full year 2017 earnings of $3.4 million ($2.84 per diluted common share). 2018 annual earnings represent the highest earnings level ever recorded for the Company. The full year 2018 earnings equates to a return on average assets of 1.28% and a return on average equity of 11.48% compared to an ROA of 1.12% and an ROE of 9.66% for the full year 2017.
Total assets increased $20.0 million or 6.4% to $334.2 million at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017 assets of $314.2 million. Total net loans increased $15.0 million or 6.6% to $240.1 million at December 31, 2018 from $225.1 million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits increased $21.2 million or 10.0% to $233.4 million at December 31, 2018 from $212.2 million at December 31, 2017.
The Company also announced quarterly earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 increased by $497,000 or 97.8% to $1.0 million ($0.84 per diluted common share) when compared to earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2017 of $509,000 ($0.42 per diluted common shares). Fourth quarter 2017 earnings were negatively impacted by a $328,000 increase in tax expense from a non-cash impairment to our Deferred Tax Assets ("DTA's"). The current quarter's earnings equates to an ROA of 1.21% and an ROE of 10.90% compared to an ROA of 0.66% and an ROE of 5.58% for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2017.
Commenting on the financial results, First Federal Savings Bank President and CEO Michael S. Zahn stated, "2018 was another record earnings year for First Federal Savings Bank. We've maintained our consistent loan and deposit growth while continuing to invest in the talent and technology that we need for the future. For the fourth year in a row, we have rewarded our shareholders with a special dividend in addition to raising our normal dividend for the 24th consecutive year."
The Company paid out cash dividends of $2.1 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2018 including roughly $905,000 from a Special Cash Dividend ($0.75 per common share) that was paid to shareholders in December 2018 for the 4th year in a row of Special Cash Dividends. The book value of NIDB stock was $30.95 per common share as of December 31, 2018. The Company's stock closed at $37.00 per common share on December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.85 or 5.3% compared to the closing stock price of $35.15 per common share on December 31, 2017.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne(2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
ASSETS
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
$
3,605,610
$
3,954,186
Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents
2,685,698
3,559,790
Total cash and cash equivalents
6,291,308
7,513,976
Securities available for sale
63,898,265
58,583,396
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions
3,436,000
1,715,000
Securities held to maturity
1,233,843
1,728,199
Loans held for sale
453,100
1,064,300
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss Dec. 31, 2018 $2,856,319 and Dec. 31, 2017 $2,746,523
240,075,827
225,132,535
Accrued interest receivable
1,314,404
1,246,930
Premises and equipment
3,988,192
4,148,328
Investments in limited liability partnerships
2,428,334
2,708,333
Cash surrender value of life insurance
8,613,693
8,382,193
Other assets
2,477,748
1,952,615
Total Assets
$
334,210,714
$
314,175,805
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Non-interest bearing deposits
26,751,611
25,242,627
Interest bearing deposits
206,618,957
186,916,030
Borrowed Funds
59,763,974
61,199,066
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
3,735,912
5,098,911
Total Liabilities
296,870,454
278,456,634
Retained earnings – substantially restricted
37,340,260
35,719,171
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
334,210,714
$
314,175,805
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Total interest income
$
3,762,659
$
3,205,529
$
14,142,981
$
12,223,894
Total interest expense
922,895
603,719
3,206,100
2,129,396
Net interest income
$
2,839,764
$
2,601,810
$
10,936,881
$
10,094,498
Provision for loan losses
175,000
-
175,000
(600,000)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
2,664,764
$
2,601,810
$
10,761,881
$
10,694,498
Service charges on deposit accounts
167,744
183,533
658,805
634,205
Interchange fees
136,009
120,714
531,280
465,429
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
(157,931)
-
(162,879)
(6,931)
Net gain on sale of loans
499,684
90,664
1,045,103
562,139
Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets
(3,302)
6,974
(8,153)
548
Brokerage fees
38,956
51,079
217,003
215,505
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
57,876
55,375
231,500
221,500
Other income
177,850
142,158
575,012
569,720
Total noninterest income
$
916,886
$
650,497
$
3,087,671
$
2,662,115
Salaries and employee benefits
1,233,054
1,119,902
4,798,322
4,399,254
Occupancy
257,137
250,523
1,062,090
992,754
Data processing
302,361
269,258
1,172,825
971,955
Deposit insurance premiums
24,000
24,000
86,000
102,000
Professional fees
193,281
73,794
426,787
355,083
Advertising and marketing
80,673
74,918
247,614
218,132
Correspondent bank charges
34,124
39,186
131,225
132,841
Other expense
279,916
265,275
1,081,554
1,023,798
Total noninterest expenses
$
2,404,546
$
2,116,856
$
9,006,417
$
8,195,817
Income before income tax expense
$
1,177,104
$
1,135,451
$
4,843,135
$
5,160,796
Income tax expense
171,151
626,847
676,278
1,748,054
Net Income
$
1,005,953
$
508,604
$
4,166,857
$
3,412,742
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Basic Earnings per common share
0.84
0.42
3.49
2.84
Dilutive Earnings per share
0.84
0.42
3.49
2.84
Net interest margin
3.64%
3.61%
3.60%
3.56%
Return on average assets
1.21%
0.66%
1.28%
1.12%
Return on average equity
10.90%
5.58%
11.48%
9.66%
Efficiency Ratio
64.01%
65.09%
64.22%
64.25%
Average shares outstanding - primary
1,195,527
1,200,779
1,194,403
1,200,013
Average shares outstanding - diluted
1,195,527
1,200,779
1,195,678
1,200,913
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
2,727,118
$
2,912,563
$
2,746,523
$
3,144,092
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
-
38,599
41,072
94,829
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
530,692
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
117,370
2,250
117,370
Consumer
86,100
106,981
270,893
295,426
Gross charge-offs
86,100
262,950
314,215
1,038,317
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
1,339
336
2,503
1,930
Commercial real estate
-
6,575
66,754
692,155
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
40,558
7,428
390,748
Consumer
38,962
49,441
172,325
155,915
Gross recoveries
40,301
96,910
249,011
1,240,748
Net charge-offs
45,799
166,040
65,205
202,429
Additions charged to operations
175,000
-
175,000
(600,000)
Balance at end of period
$
2,856,319
$
2,746,523
$
2,856,319
$
2,746,523
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1)
0.08%
0.30%
0.03%
(0.10%)
Nonperforming assets (000's)
At December 31,
At September 30,
At June 30,
At December 31,
Loans:
2018
2018
2018
2017
Non-accrual
$
2,674
$
2,566
$
2,290
$
2,261
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
Troubled debt restructured
170
292
294
236
Total nonperforming loans
2,844
2,858
2,584
2,497
Real estate owned
33
114
60
-
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,877
$
2,972
$
2,644
$
2,497
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.86%
0.91%
0.82%
0.79%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
1.17%
1.23%
1.12%
1.10%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
100.42%
95.42%
108.73%
110.01%
Allowance for loan losses to total receivable
1.19%
1.19%
1.23%
1.22%
At December 31,
2018
2017
Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets
11.17%
11.37%
Book value per share
$
30.95
$
29.40
Common shares outstanding- EOP
1,206,327
1,214,879
(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.
