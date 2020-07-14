|
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Record Year To Date And Record Quarterly Earnings
07/14/2020 | 05:33pm EDT
HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased by $298,000 or 13.7% to $2.48 million ($2.06 per diluted common share) when compared to net income of $2.18 million ($1.82 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.31% and a ROE of 11.58% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.25% and an annualized ROE of 11.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The current earnings level represents Record net income for any six-month period ended June 30 in the Company's history.
Net income also increased by $323,000 or 28.9% to $1.44 million ($1.20 per diluted common share) for the Company's second quarter ended June 30, 2020 when compared to net income of $1.12 million ($0.94 per diluted common share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.44% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 13.24% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.26% and a ROE of 11.45% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The current quarterly earnings level represents Record net income for any quarterly period in the Company's history.
Total Assets increased $51.2 million or 14.5% to $405.1 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $353.9 million at December 31, 2019. Net loans increased $23.2 million or 9.1% to $276.6 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $253.5 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $48.9 million or 19.4% to $301.2 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $252.3 million at December 31, 2019. Shareholder's equity increased $2.9 million or 6.9% to $44.2 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $41.3 million at December 31, 2019. The book value of NIDB's stock was $36.49 per common share as of June 30, 2020. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,210,327 as of the same date. The last reported trade of the stock on July 13, 2020 was $32.00 per common share.
First Federal Savings Bank supported small business clients and non-profits in Northeast Indiana, utilizing the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Those efforts resulted in 400 small business or non-profit clients receiving $39.2 million in PPP funding. These efforts helped to support or retain 6,000 jobs in the communities we serve.
First Federal Savings Bank also had Record 1-4 family mortgage production during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. We originated mortgage loans in the amount of $33.3 million in total for our retail clients which should help households with lower payments or lower interest over the life of their mortgage loans. We anticipate mortgage production continuing to remain at these elevated levels at least over the next three months if not longer.
Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented "in addition to our Record financial performance, I'm especially proud of our team's efforts to serve those in need in these unprecedented times. As an essential business, we never shut down or slowed down over the past few months. By providing small businesses and non-profits a financial lifeline through the Paycheck Protection Program and working with homeowners to ease their mortgage burdens, First Federal Savings Bank has shown the importance of Community Banking."
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
ASSETS
June 30,
2020
December 31,
2019
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
$
28,701,503
$
8,352,340
Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents
4,997,320
2,863,471
Total cash and cash equivalents
33,698,823
11,215,811
Interest-earning time deposits
3,681,000
3,681,000
Securities available for sale
67,210,234
65,001,858
Securities held to maturity
2,033,923
1,044,197
Loans held for sale
2,564,543
134,000
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss June 30, 2020 $3,664,820 and December 31, 2019 $3,191,605
276,620,407
253,461,826
Accrued interest receivable
1,643,735
1,242,788
Premises and equipment
4,981,996
4,971,271
Investments in limited liability partnerships
1,978,334
2,128,334
Cash surrender value of life insurance
8,952,206
8,839,193
Other assets
1,741,766
2,203,348
Total Assets
$
405,106,967
$
353,923,626
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Non-interest bearing deposits
47,989,030
30,011,306
Interest bearing deposits
253,188,490
222,271,145
Borrowed Funds
56,379,114
57,237,450
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
3,380,197
3,086,817
Total Liabilities
360,936,831
312,606,718
Retained earnings – substantially restricted
44,170,136
41,316,908
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$
405,106,967
$
353,923,626
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total interest income
$
3,826,584
$
4,094,696
$
7,599,147
$
8,009,553
Total interest expense
782,621
1,158,262
1,726,985
2,210,956
Net interest income
$
3,043,963
$
2,936,434
$
5,872,162
$
5,798,597
Provision for loan losses
120,000
75,000
340,000
150,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
2,923,963
$
2,861,434
$
5,532,162
$
5,648,597
Service charges on deposit accounts
134,682
176,845
320,719
348,902
Interchange Fees
150,302
151,683
297,208
282,867
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
98,036
-
98,036
Net gain on sale of loans
764,833
117,351
1,042,004
262,269
Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets
1,651
-
(16,535)
7,608
Brokerage fees
39,524
59,708
96,284
123,055
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
55,663
55,500
113,013
112,500
Other income
(103,838)
111,545
40,550
282,561
Total noninterest income
$
1,042,817
$
770,668
$
1,893,243
$
1,517,798
Salaries and employee benefits
1,185,091
1,311,045
2,481,280
2,597,374
Occupancy
267,496
276,878
513,000
561,538
Data processing
332,081
225,734
602,183
473,522
Deposit insurance premiums
25,500
24,000
45,500
24,000
Professional fees
56,595
123,483
121,030
233,559
Advertising and Marketing Fees
28,146
64,755
83,749
148,140
Correspondent bank charges
26,370
37,237
59,103
74,553
Other expense
296,399
271,765
566,076
543,003
Total noninterest expenses
$
2,217,678
$
2,334,897
$
4,471,921
$
4,655,689
Income before income tax expenses
$
1,749,102
$
1,297,205
$
2,953,484
$
2,510,706
Income tax expense
305,834
176,550
476,917
332,198
Net Income
$
1,443,268
$
1,120,655
$
2,476,567
$
2,178,508
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Basic Earnings per common share
1.20
0.94
2.06
1.82
Dilutive Earnings per share
1.20
0.94
2.06
1.82
Net interest margin
3.22%
3.51%
3.31%
3.55%
Return on average assets
1.44%
1.26%
1.31%
1.25%
Return on average equity
13.24%
11.45%
11.58%
11.32%
Efficiency ratio
54.26%
62.98%
57.59%
63.63%
Average shares outstanding - primary
1,200,327
1,197,327
1,203,066
1,196,619
Average shares outstanding - diluted
1,200,327
1,197,327
1,203,816
1,197,419
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
3,443,586
$
2,823,219
$
3,191,605
$
2,856,319
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
-
-
17,952
73,705
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
-
-
25,000
Consumer
11,684
20,915
45,127
85,409
Gross charge-offs
11,684
20,915
63,079
184,114
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
511
803
1,414
1,724
Commercial real estate
-
64,040
-
64,040
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
51,919
22,068
105,919
22,068
Consumer
60,488
20,692
88,961
74,870
Gross recoveries
112,918
107,603
196,294
162,702
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
(101,234)
(86,688)
(133,215)
21,412
Additions charged to operations
120,000
75,000
340,000
150,000
Balance at end of period
$
3,664,820
$
2,984,907
$
3,664,820
$
2,984,907
Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (1)
(0.14%)
(0.13%)
(0.10%)
0.02%
Nonperforming assets (000's)
At June 30,
At March 31,
At December 31,
Loans:
2020
2020
2019
Non-accrual
$
6,511
$
7,119
$
6,173
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
Troubled debt restructured
448
465
468
Total nonperforming loans
6,959
7,584
6,641
Real estate owned
5
59
262
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
6,964
$
7,643
$
6,903
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.72%
2.14%
1.95%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
2.48%
2.97%
2.59%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
52.66%
45.41%
48.07%
Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable
1.32%
1.37%
1.26%
At June 30,
2020
2019
Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets
10.90%
11.22%
Book value per share
$
36.49
$
33.34
Common shares outstanding- EOP
1,210,327
1,206,327
(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.
SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.
