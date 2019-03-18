Northern California Fire Lawyers : Obtain Documents That Show PG&E Knew About Risk of Caribou-Palermo Line Failure

Danko Meredith, Gibbs Law Group, and Corey, Luzaich, de Ghetaldi &
Riddle, a coalition of law firms known as Northern
California Fire Lawyers, are in possession of documents showing that
as early as 2014, PG&E knew that the towers on the Caribou-Palermo line
– the transmission line responsible for starting the November 2018 Camp
Fire – had a “high” likelihood of failure. In a February 25, 2014,
email, PG&E employees admitted the line posed a risk of failure but
figured any resulting fire would probably be doused by rain:
“Caribou Palermo: <200 score because there is no likely large
environmental event (if structures fail, it will be likely due to heavy
rain and no wildfires are possible then). Also no likely public safety
issue with live wires down because it is in a remote area. Reliability
score is not that high because although the likelihood of failed
structures happening is high, the affected customers are likely in the
order of >1K.”
PG&E bases risk scores on the likely number of customer complaints
following service outages and the length of those outages. A low
reliability score means that PG&E foresees relatively few customer
complaints following an outage, and thus PG&E decides it need not be
concerned about the risk of failure. In this instance, PG&E assigned the
Caribou-Palermo line a low reliability score because “although the
likelihood of failed structures happening is high,” an outage would
affect only about 1,000 customers so there would be relatively few
customer complaints. PG&E also concluded that rain would put out any
fire caused by the live wires down.
“PG&E knew that the transmission line that caused the Camp Fire posed a
high risk of failure but did nothing because the company did not think
it would lead to a lot of customer complaints,” said Dario de Ghetaldi,
one of the lead attorneys representing Camp Fire victims against PG&E.
“PG&E knowingly endangered the lives and property of at least 1,000
customers at risk without warning those customers. This is another
example of PG&E placing profits over safety.” Of course, the danger to
life and property was much greater when the Camp Fire swept through the
Town of Paradise and the neighboring towns of Concow and Magalia,
killing 86 people, injuring and traumatizing thousands of others, and
destroying almost 15,000 homes.
In December 2012, just over a year before PG&E dismissed the risk that
the Caribou-Palermo line posed, five transmission towers in the line
collapsed. With this information and the information known to the
company in February 2014, PG&E made no effort to inform the public of
the risk that the Caribou-Palermo line posed and did not perform work to
upgrade the towers on the line to lower the risk of failure.
In 2016, PG&E employees discussed in their “Weekly Near Hit Report” the
fact that “J” hook hardware used on the Caribou-Palermo line towers were
compromised and subject to break easily. The November 1, 2016, PG&E
document states that:
“Contractor Employee was working on lattice tower 011/099 on the
Caribou-Palermo 115kV line executing work of recoating tower. From
working position, he reached to reposition himself grasping a piece of
flat cross bracing when the "J" hook hardward [sic] used to secure the
flat bracing to the tower leg failed and broke at the "J" part of the
"J" hook hardware. It appears as though about 20% of the thickness of
the bolt had been compromised through corrosion (see attached).”
The document further cautioned crews working on the towers to take
special care when “applying force” to “J” hooks. “Absent in these
documents is any suggestion that defective ‘J’ hooks should be inspected
or replaced,” said Mike Danko, a member of the Northern
California Fire Lawyers team. “Nor is there any concern about the
risk the failure of a ‘J’ hook would pose to human life or property.” On
the morning of November 8, 2018, a “J” hook on a transmission tower in
the Caribou-Palermo line broke and the uninsulated jumper that the “J”
hook was holding away from the tower contacted the tower, causing an arc
and sparking that resulted in molten metal falling and igniting the
vegetation below and the Camp Fire.
Families who lost loved ones in the Camp Fire, and individuals or
businesses that were affected, injured, or suffered damage from the Camp
Fire and would like to learn more about their legal rights in the Camp
Fire PG&E Lawsuits may contact our team at 530-208-3062. Our
attorneys are providing free consultations to anyone affected by the
Camp Fire. We pride ourselves on being there for our clients at every
stage of the litigation, providing help and legal assistance in the
immediate aftermath of the fire, all the way through settlement.
