Northern California National Bank : Announces New Board Member

06/27/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

Northern California National Bank Announces New Board Member

The Board of Directors of Northern California National Bank (NCNB) today announced the appointment of Sean Morganas an independent director of the Bank.

"Sean is an accomplished business and community leader with experience in strategic management, business development and financial technology," said Todd Lewis, NCNB President/CEO. "We are confident he will add great value to our Board and that NCNB will benefit from his insight and judgment."

Sean is a long-term faculty member at California State University, Chico; Morgan also serves on the Chico City Council having served two years as Vice-Mayor, two years as Mayor, and over four years on the City Finance committee.

In addition to the above roles Morgan founded Castle-Side Partners, a strategic management consulting firm that led to his current role of Business Development Director for InvestorKeep, a local financial technology start-up.

Northern California National Bank is a locally owned and operated Bank serving the needs of businesses and individuals in Northern California since 2006. NCNB continues to grow its net income and asset base, while maintaining tremendous asset quality and a strong capitalization rate.

Effective Release Date: 6/27/2019

Contact: Todd Lewis - President/CEO Northern California National Bank (530) 899-4214

Disclaimer

Northern California National Bank published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 22:55:07 UTC
