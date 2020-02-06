Northern Drilling : New Equipment Reduces Emissions at Long Beach Airport

Long Beach Airport (LGB) recently installed 15 electric chargers for ground support equipment, marking a major milestone in its efforts to reduce emissions. Completion of the $1.4 million project means LGB has now achieved 100% electrification for all 11 of its commercial gates.

'These new electric chargers are an important step towards a carbon-neutral airport,' said Mayor Garcia. 'Long Beach Airport is leading the way on sustainability by making important investments in reducing our carbon footprint.'

The state-of-the-art technology quickly charges airline-owned ground support equipment, commonly used for repositioning and servicing aircraft, loading and unloading cargo, and transporting passenger checked bags. With the airlines' complementary investment in zero emissions equipment, LGB expects to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by nearly 2,000 pounds per year by 2023.

The new equipment is part of the airport's broader effort to reduce emissions for non-aircraft mobile sources. LGB is one of five commercial airports in the South Coast Air Basin that recently finalized a collaborative agreement with the South Coast Air Quality Management District. In addition to the greening of ground support equipment, the Air Quality Improvement Plan (AQIP) sets voluntary targets for renewable energy, sustainable design, clean construction practices, clean fleet goals for Airport-Owned vehicles and additional electric charging infrastructure for travelers.

'We are excited about the air quality improvements that will result from these new charging stations,' said Airport Director Cynthia Guidry. 'This is a team effort with our airline partners, who are making an investment in ground support equipment that is all electric.'

In 2018, the City Council unanimously approved an item, sponsored by Mayor Robert Garcia and Councilwoman Stacy Mungo, that requested that the City develop a plan to lead the nation on sustainability for airports and to work with airlines serving LGB and other partners to become an incubator of clean tech in aviation, with the goal of becoming a carbon-neutral facility. The comprehensive AQIP, which includes the new electric charging infrastructure, is a cornerstone of those efforts.

As an airport surrounded by neighborhoods, LGB continues to balance the need for commercial air transportation facilities and their associated economic benefits with a strong commitment to environmentally responsible operations.

