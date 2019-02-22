Northern Power Announces Board Resignation

BARRE, Vt., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Power Systems Corp. (“Northern” or “Company”), a distributed wind company, today announced Alexander “Hap” Ellis, III has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company (“Board”), effective February 19, 2019. The Board will initiate a process to identify new directors to fill recent vacancies on the Board.



About Northern Power Systems Corp.

Northern Power Systems designs, manufactures, sells and services distributed wind turbines. With approximately 21 million run-time hours across its global fleet, Northern Power wind turbines provide customers with clean, cost-effective, reliable renewable energy. NPS turbines utilize patented permanent magnet direct drive (PMDD) technology, which uses fewer moving parts, delivers higher energy capture, and provides increased reliability thanks to reduced maintenance and downtime.

Northern has been a technology innovator for over 40 years and serves clients around the globe from its US headquarters and European offices. To learn more, visit www.northernpower.com .

