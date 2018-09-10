Northern Rockies Regional District : NRRM Signatory on LNG Canada Support Letter

September 10, 2018

Northern Rockies Mayor Bill Streeper (on behalf of Regional Council) is among fourteen northern British Columbia mayors, who have signed a letter in support of LNG Canada and the Coastal GasLink pipeline. The full letter can be viewed here.

In response to this letter Andy Calitz, CEO of LNG Canada, responded to all signatories with the following message:

'On the behalf of LNG Canada, please accept my thanks for your open letter of support. We continue to work very hard, every day, to deliver this important project to you and the citizens of British Columbia. Knowing we do so with your support reinforces our drive and commitment to make this project a reality. Thank you so very much.

Andy Calitz'