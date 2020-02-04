Northern Star Resources : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, January 21-31,2020

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In late January 2020, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 9 kinds of products increased, 20 kinds decreased, and 21 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in mid-January 2020.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (January 21-31, 2020) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) [1] ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) [2] ton 3770.9 0.8 0.0 Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300) ton 3873.4 4.0 0.1 Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235) ton 3835.2 1.2 0.0 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235) ton 3912.2 -2.2 -0.1 Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#) ton 4588.7 0.0 0.0 Angle Steel (5#) ton 3974.5 -0.5 0.0 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 48251.7 -678.6 -1.4 Aluminum Ingot (A00) ton 14134.3 -216.0 -1.5 Lead Ingot (1#) ton 15090.8 32.0 0.2 Zinc Ingot (0#) ton 18320.7 -41.6 -0.2 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 140.0 0.0 0.0 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 612.5 0.0 0.0 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 2160.4 -17.9 -0.8 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 5851.0 -36.0 -0.6 Styrene (First Grade) ton 7359.0 -38.9 -0.5 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 7416.7 -35.1 -0.5 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 7892.6 -39.9 -0.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6706.7 -23.9 -0.4 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 11145.0 -8.3 -0.1 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 7500.0 0.0 0.0 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 3574.2 -102.2 -2.8 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 4388.5 -104.3 -2.3 Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 7158.6 42.8 0.6 Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 6845.4 40.5 0.6 Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard) ton 6529.6 -20.7 -0.3 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 5830.0 0.0 0.0 V. Coal Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) [2] ton 1050.0 0.0 0.0 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 445.0 0.0 0.0 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 498.3 3.3 0.7 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 555.0 0.0 0.0 Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie) ton 585.0 1.7 0.3 Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) [2] ton 1420.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1793.3 0.0 0.0 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 525.7 -1.0 -0.2 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 474.4 -1.3 -0.3 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1750.1 -1.1 -0.1 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice) ton 3863.0 -1.5 0.0 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2404.0 -0.3 0.0 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1818.0 0.2 0.0 Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 13701.0 -206.6 -1.5 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 37.6 0.8 2.2 Soybean ton 3965.0 21.1 0.5 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2738.3 3.9 0.1 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 8808.3 0.0 0.0 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1776.7 -3.6 -0.2 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2405.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 20300.0 0.0 0.0 IX. Forest Product Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) [3] piece 11918.3 -460.2 -3.7 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4045.5 0.4 0.0 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3545.5 0.0 0.0 Notes: 1. The data collection time of this period is from January 21 to 23. 2. Previous period was January 11-20, 2020.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.