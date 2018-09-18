Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Northern Vertex Mining : Declares Commercial Production At Moss Gold Mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 07:23am CEST

September 18,2018,Vancouver,B.C.-NorthernVertexMiningCorp.(TSX.V: NEE) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the'Company' or 'Northern Vertex')is pleased to declare commercial production at the Moss Gold Mine, Arizona, USA, effective September 1, 2018.

Highlights:

  • Declaration of commercial production as of September 1, 2018
  • Crushing team delivers record day of 13,000 tonnes ('tpd') versus the 5,000 tpd envisioned in the Feasibility Study
  • Fiscal 2019 Production Guidance 36,000 to 40,000 oz gold equivalent(1),(2)
  • Fiscal 2020 Production Guidance 59,000 to 65,000 oz gold equivalent(2)

Ken Berry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northern Vertex announces,'Commercial production is a significant milestone for our team of approximately 100 men and women operating the Moss Gold Mine.In less than two years we were successful in obtaining financing, completing construction and achieving commercial rates of production.'

Production Guidance

As a result of the exceptional performance of the crushing plant, our operational team and our mining contractor N.A. Degerstrom, production is expected to be significantly higher than previously stated in the Feasibility Study. Guidance for gold and silver production at the Moss Mine for the fiscal years 2019 and 2020 as follows:

Disclaimer

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 05:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:18aINVESTCORP BANK BSC : launches its debut investment in China in partnership with China Everbright Limited
PU
08:18aLOCATION SCIENCES : Change of Registered Office
PU
08:18aLAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
08:18aBANGO : Senior hires as Bango expands mobile commerce partnerships
PU
08:18aI3 ENERGY : Joint Venture and Operational Update
PU
08:18aGRASIM INDUSTRIES : Sushil Agarwal wins ‘India’s Greatest CFO’ Award
PU
08:18aPHOENIX GLOBAL MINING : 2018 Empire drilling programme
PU
08:18aSTMICROELECTRONICS : Making Everything Smarter at IoT World Asia 2018
PU
08:18aFFP : 2018 first-half results 18/09/2018 - Download
PU
08:18aRIVERSTONE ENERGY : Hammerhead Resources Inc. Equity Commitment
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : Trump hits China with fresh tariffs, threatens more if Beijing retaliates
3AMAZON.COM : Audi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon
4REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Sanofi pledges to keep up its restructuring efforts
5Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS-Aetna
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.