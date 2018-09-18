Northern Vertex Mining : Declares Commercial Production At Moss Gold Mine

September 18,2018,Vancouver,B.C.-NorthernVertexMiningCorp.(TSX.V: NEE) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the'Company' or 'Northern Vertex')is pleased to declare commercial production at the Moss Gold Mine, Arizona, USA, effective September 1, 2018.

Highlights:

Declaration of commercial production as of September 1, 2018

Crushing team delivers record day of 13,000 tonnes ('tpd') versus the 5,000 tpd envisioned in the Feasibility Study

Fiscal 2019 Production Guidance 36,000 to 40,000 oz gold equivalent(1),(2)

Fiscal 2020 Production Guidance 59,000 to 65,000 oz gold equivalent(2)

Ken Berry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northern Vertex announces,'Commercial production is a significant milestone for our team of approximately 100 men and women operating the Moss Gold Mine.In less than two years we were successful in obtaining financing, completing construction and achieving commercial rates of production.'

Production Guidance

As a result of the exceptional performance of the crushing plant, our operational team and our mining contractor N.A. Degerstrom, production is expected to be significantly higher than previously stated in the Feasibility Study. Guidance for gold and silver production at the Moss Mine for the fiscal years 2019 and 2020 as follows: