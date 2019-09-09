Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Northland Power to buy Colombian utility in C$1.05 billion deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 09:41pm EDT

(Reuters) - Northland Power Inc said on Monday it would buy most of Colombian utility Empresa de Energia de Boyaca (EBSA) in a deal valued at C$1.05 billion ($797.9 million), including debt.

The proposed acquisition is Northland's second investment in Latin America, following the La Lucha solar project in Mexico that began construction earlier this year.

EBSA serves a population of 1.3 million residents across 123 municipalities, Northland Power said.

The company said it expected the deal to add to its free cash flow by mid-single digit during the current regulatory period ending 2023.

Based on submitted tariff, EBSA is expected to contribute about C$100 million to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2020.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter this year.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29pHUAWEI DROPS LAWSUIT AGAINST U.S. OVER SEIZED EQUIPMENT : court filing
RE
10:19pUAE energy minister trusts new Saudi energy minister will strengthen Saudi role in OPEC
RE
09:52pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Jobs growth continues in June quarter 2019 (Media Release)
PU
09:49pOil rises on hopes of extended OPEC production cuts
RE
09:47pApple, Foxconn say they overly relied on temporary workers in China
RE
09:47pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, ASEAN to further strengthen trade, economic relations
PU
09:41pNorthland Power to buy Colombian utility in C$1.05 billion deal
RE
09:37pCanada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
RE
09:33pU.S. states launch antitrust probe of Google, advertising in focus
RE
09:33pBig Tech faces growing number of federal, state probes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite
2TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
3PEUGEOT : Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
4Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
5SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : urges WeWork to shelve IPO - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group