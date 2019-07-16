Log in
Northlane Capital Partners : Announces Promotion of Scott Kauffman to Partner and Additions to Team

07/16/2019 | 02:36pm EDT

Northlane Capital Partners (“Northlane”), a private equity firm focused on targeted segments of the healthcare and business services sectors, announced today the promotion of Scott Kauffman to Partner.

Mr. Kauffman initially joined the team as an Associate in 2004 and rejoined in 2008 after completing business school. He began his career as an investment banking analyst at BB&T Capital Markets. Mr. Kauffman received an M.B.A. from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a B.S. in Business Administration, magna cum laude, from the University of Richmond.

Northlane also announced three additions to its team based in Bethesda, MD. Charles Donahue recently joined the firm as a Senior Associate, having previously worked at Arsenal Capital Partners. In addition, Anna Ellingboe, previously with Piper Jaffray, and David Spiritos, previously with Robert W. Baird, both recently joined as Associates.

About Northlane

Based in Bethesda, MD, Northlane currently manages a $1 billion private equity fund investing in control buyouts of middle market companies based in North America. Northlane focuses on targeted segments of the healthcare and business services sectors and invests in companies with EBITDA of $5 million to $30 million. For more information, please visit http://www.northlanecapital.com.


© Business Wire 2019
