Northlane Capital Partners : Invests in VMG Health

Northlane Capital Partners (“NCP”) announced today that it has made an investment in VMG Health (“VMG”), a leading full-service valuation and transaction advisory firm exclusively focused on the healthcare industry. NCP invested in partnership with VMG’s existing management team and key employees, led by Founder and CEO Greg Koonsman.

Founded in 1995, VMG Health provides compliance related transaction services including: business, real estate, and asset valuation, physician compensation plan design and valuation, buy side and sell side quality of earnings, litigation and dispute services, and reimbursement consulting. Additional information is available at www.vmghealth.com.

“I am thrilled that we have entered into a partnership with Northlane Capital Partners to continue our firm’s legacy of healthcare transaction expertise. We share a vision with NCP for the next phase of our company as the market leader in healthcare valuation, diligence services, and consulting. Our singular focus in healthcare allows us to differentiate our core services of healthcare business and real estate related valuation, quality of earnings and diligence, physician compensation consulting and valuation, and reimbursement related consulting. Now in our 25th year, we will continue to build the VMG Health brand which has been synonymous with expertise, quality, and responsiveness to our customers,” said Greg Koonsman, Founder and CEO of VMG.

Eugene Krichevsky, Partner at NCP, noted, “VMG is the clear leader in a niche within the healthcare sector where we can utilize our industry expertise and network to help create value. We look forward to working alongside Greg and the VMG team to continue to broaden VMG’s capabilities and customer base, both through organic growth initiatives and the acquisition of complementary service lines.”

Sean Eagle, Partner at NCP, added, “We are very excited to partner with VMG. The company’s compelling value proposition and best in class team, coupled with the continuously evolving healthcare regulatory landscape, provide a strong foundation for future growth.”

ABOUT NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Based in Bethesda, MD, Northlane Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested $1.5 billion of equity capital. NCP seeks investments in middle market companies based in North America with EBITDA of $5 million to $30 million. NCP’s strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005405/en/