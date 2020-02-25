Log in
Northlane Capital Partners' Portfolio Company Discovery Data Names Robert Skea as Chief Executive Officer

02/25/2020 | 08:43pm EST

Discovery Data, the leading provider of data and analytics on firms and professionals in the financial services and insurance industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Skea as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.  

Mr. Skea brings a unique combination of financial technology and information services expertise accumulated over multiple successful tenures in executive roles at leading organizations. Most recently, Mr. Skea was a Managing Partner and Founder of Decklor Consulting Group.  Prior to that role, he led all revenue and client engagement at Dun & Bradstreet as the Head of Americas. He began his career at Chase Manhattan Bank and held C-level and senior management roles at Chase, ICE Data Services, Northstar Systems International and Reuters before Dun & Bradstreet.

 “The Discovery Data team has built a market-leading information services company providing unique datasets via a bespoke SaaS platform that helps professionals in the financial services and insurance industries make informed business decisions,” said Mr. Skea. “I look forward to building upon all the work that has taken place over the years at Discovery Data, and to continuing the strong partnership with Northlane Capital Partners, Discovery Data’s Board of Directors, and its Chairman, John Stanfill, the former CEO of RainKing Solutions.”

Sean Eagle, a partner at Northlane Capital Partners, said “We couldn’t be happier to have Bob join as CEO of Discovery Data.  His track record of innovation and customer service across multiple marquee brands in data and information services is an exciting development for Discovery Data’s customers, employees, and strategic partners.”

About Discovery Data

Discovery Data offers a consolidated view of the financial services and insurance industries, including all BD and RIA firms, over 725,000 reps, 2,200 trust companies and over 2 million insurance agents. Access to the firm’s data is provided via subscription to an online portal and through Discovery Data’s CRM and API integrations. In addition, Discovery Data is the industry leader in data hygiene services and expert in data-driven market insight, email marketing campaigns and outbound call center lead generation. Many of the world's largest and most successful institutions rely on Discovery Data to understand the industry, and to identify, reach and do business with firms and professionals throughout North America.

About Northlane Capital Partners

Based in Bethesda, MD, Northlane currently manages a $1 billion private equity fund investing in control buyouts of middle market companies based in North America. Northlane focuses on targeted segments of the healthcare and business services sectors and invests in companies with EBITDA of $5 million to $30 million. For more information, please visit http://www.northlanecapital.com.


© Business Wire 2020
