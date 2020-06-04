Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Northstar Capital : Supports Thompson Street Capital Partners' Investment in PKWARE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

Northstar Capital (“Northstar”), a provider of junior capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its investment in PKWARE, a portfolio company of Thompson Street Capital Partners (“TSCP”).

Founded in 1986, PKWARE (www.pkware.com) created the .ZIP file format and provides leading compression, encryption, and data security platform solutions to highly regulated enterprises. The Company’s flagship data security platform, Smartcrypt, enables companies to protect sensitive data, meet compliance and regulatory requirements and manage risk.

PKWARE marks Northstar’s fourth investment out of NMP VII. Northstar provided a flexible capital structure as the sole lender to help TSCP finance the deal. The Northstar team remains committed to partnering with strong management teams and private equity sponsors in both good and challenging times.

Northstar Capital

Northstar Capital (www.northstarcapital.com) is an investment management company with offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. Northstar specializes in junior capital investments and equity co-investments in middle-market companies. Since inception, Northstar has partnered with more than 140 companies and raised nearly $2.0 billion in capital across seven funds.

About PKWARE Inc.

PKWARE (www.pkware.com) is a provider of encryption and compression software, offering data security solutions incorporating data discovery, classification, and protection in automated, policy-driven workflows.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pZEU CRYPTO : 2019 Financial Results
AQ
05:56pDLA PIPER : advises Iovance Biotherapeutics in its US$604 million common stock offering
PR
05:56pJCPenney Provides Update on Store Optimization Strategy
BU
05:54pVOLKSWAGEN : Luxury carmaker Bentley to cut about 1,000 jobs in UK amid virus outbreak, BBC reports
RE
05:54pPOND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC : . Announces Filing of 2019 Year-End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A
AQ
05:53pBANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield Announces Pricing of Registered Offering of $100,000,000 5.250% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2030
BU
05:52pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Slack revenue growth fails to impress; scraps billings outlook
RE
05:51pKBRA Publishes Rating Report for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.
BU
05:49pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Slack revenue growth fails to impress; scraps billings outlook
RE
05:49pOAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Subordinated Notes Offering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : wins 50 MW order in China
3EBay raises forecasts on online boom, shares hit record high
4BP PLC : BP : turns over rights to operate South Caucasus Pipeline to unit of Azeri SOCAR
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : soars 41% as plan to add July flights sparks relief rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group