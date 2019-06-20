Log in
Northumberland Bancorp : Relay For Life

06/20/2019 | 02:39pm EDT

On Friday evening, June 14th, twenty employees of The Northumberland National Bank (NNB) as well as other area 'bankers' led the 'Survivor's Lap' at the Relay For Life event held at the Pawling Athletic Complex on Fairground Road in Lewisburg. Fitting enough, this year's theme was
'Banking on a Cure'. NNB and its employees donated $1,750.00 to the event with the majority of those funds being raised by the employees of NNB through several employee led fund raising events during the year. We were excited to be a part of this event and we thank our employees for their energy and generosity throughout the year to support our communities.

Disclaimer

Northumberland Bancorp published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 18:38:08 UTC
