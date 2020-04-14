Northwell Health :-GoHealth Offers Priority Urgent Care to First Responders

Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care today announced that first responders and front line health care workers will be given priority access to evaluation, care and testing at its 52 urgent care centers across Long Island, New York City and Westchester during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northwell Health-GoHealth has agreements with several police, fire, emergency medical services and health care agencies/organizations to provide streamlined services for employees, including New York State Police, New York City Police Department, New York City Fire Department, New York City Department of Corrections and Nassau County Police Department.

“Now more than ever, it’s important that we give those on the front lines fighting COVID-19 immediate access to any health care services they may need,” said Adam Boll, executive director of joint venture operations at Northwell Health. “Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers throughout the metropolitan region will prioritize those first responders and health care workers who make an appointment through our new call center. Ensuring that all health care providers and first responders get the evaluation, care and testing they need, when they need it is the only way we all get through this crisis together.”

Northwell Health-GoHealth has established a call center to offer this specialized service that began operations on April 13 at 9 a.m. Participating agencies will be given a dedicated phone number where employees can book appointments for a range of comprehensive medical exams and diagnostic tests, including testing for COVID-19.

Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care locations are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends. For more information, visit Gohealthuc.com/nyc.

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, about 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 70,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

