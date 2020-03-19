Northwell Health : to delay payments for patients financially impacted by COVID-19

Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health care provider and the state’s largest private employer, today announced that it would delay payments with zero percent interest for a minimum of 60 days for those patients who receive medical services and have been financially impacted with the loss of a job, lost wages or other financial distress resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northwell has been on the front lines and among the first US health systems to test and treat for COVID-19. The health system is taking this financial step to help alleviate the economic pressure and stress so many families are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are first and foremost an organization committed to the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” said Northwell Executive Vice President and Chief Business Strategy Officer Richard Miller. “We live and work here too and are cognizant of the impact the virus is having on people’s physical, mental and financial health. All of these things are connected. We pride ourselves on being a partner with those we serve and being part of the solution to the challenges we collectively face.”

Mr. Miller said this initiative is an extension of Northwell’s already robust financial assistance programs, which include payment plan options. “We’ve always worked with our patients, devising programs that are consistent with their ability to pay,” Mr. Miller said, explaining that Northwell’s financial assistance programs apply to individuals making up to 500 percent of federal poverty guidelines, exceeding New York State regulations requiring financial assistance for those earning up to 300 percent of the federal benchmarks. “It’s something we already have in place and have had in place for many years.”

“We will delay payments for a minimum of 60 days for those impacted financially by this crisis and, as always, work with them afterwards,” Mr. Miller said. “The important thing to remember is that nobody should delay needed medical services because of their ability to pay. If you’re experiencing any kind of financial hardship whether it’s related to COVID-19 or other factors, the important thing is to contact us. We will always work with you.”

For those individuals seeking financial assistance with Northwell Health hospital payments or need to delay payments due to lost wages or other financial hardship caused by COVID-19, please call 888-214-4066.

