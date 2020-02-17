Log in
Northwell Receives State Approval to Open Four Cardiac Catheterization Labs

02/17/2020 | 09:01am EST

Lenox Health Greenwich Village, Mather and Plainview hospitals join Northern Westchester to offer critical new cardiac services

Three Northwell Health facilities – Lenox Health Greenwich Village, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson and Plainview Hospital – have received approval this month from the New York State Health and Health Planning Council to establish cardiac catheterization labs, expanding access to critical cardiology services in Manhattan and Long Island.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005021/en/

Northwell Health plans to offer cardiology services at new cardiac catheterization labs at Mather and Plainview hospitals on Long Island. Credit Northwell Health. (Photo: Business Wire)

Northwell Health plans to offer cardiology services at new cardiac catheterization labs at Mather and Plainview hospitals on Long Island. Credit Northwell Health. (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to Lenox Health, Mather and Plainview programs, the state authorized Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco to open a cath lab in December. Cath labs specialize in using X-ray guided catheters help open blockages in coronary arteries or repair the heart in minimally invasive procedures – ranging from stenting to angioplasty and bypass surgery – that are less traumatic to the body and speed recovery.

The Department of Health, citing increased demand along with advances in technology and safety, approved the new cardiology services as part of integrated regional health care networks that are anchored by large academic medical centers. The state requires the new labs to perform a minimum of 36 percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) a year.

“With the investment in these four new PCI programs, we are able to advance our mission of improving access, as well as bringing high quality complex Cardiovascular services to our patients in their local communities,” said Willian O’Connell, RN, executive director of cardiology services at Northwell Health.

Interventional cardiology programs at Northwell performed nearly 22,000 diagnostic catheterizations and another 8,500 PCIs in 2019, led by the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital in Manhasset and Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. Northwell fixes more hearts than any other health system in the state, from minimally invasive procedures to complex heart surgeries including transplant.

“As a Plainview resident, I am thrilled to have this service available to my family, friends and neighbors,” said Michael Fener, executive director at Plainview. “Additionally, as a volunteer firefighter for nearly 30 years as well as an EMT for the last five, I recognize the value to the community in having a service such as this located locally.”

Northwell Health’s latest investment in cardiac services include:

  • Lenox Health plans to open a $36.7 million, 11,667-square-foot catheterization lab suite with one cath lab, one hybrid lab/operating room and 10 prep/recovery bays.
  • Mather Hospital’s $11.4 million, 3,644-square-foot addition will include catheterization and electrophysiology labs.
  • Northern Westchester has already begun construction on a $3.6 million, 1,709-square-foot lab.
  • Plainview Hospital will construct two labs in an expansion of services as part of a $19 million, 8,105-square-foot project.

“Our mission from day one has been to bring the highest quality health care back to the residents of the West Village via a new and innovative care delivery model,” said Alex Hellinger, executive director of Lenox Health Greenwich Village. “The approval of our PCI Center brings another element of highly specialized life-saving care to our patients, and additional hospital beds will allow more individuals to stay in their neighborhood when receiving hospital care.”

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, about 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 70,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
