Northwell to host free healthy heart seminar Thursday in Manhattan

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwell Health is hosting a free seminar on Thursday, September 19, to educate consumers on ways to lower their risk of developing heart problems by controlling risk factors such as stress, nutrition and high blood pressure. The seminar, entitled, "Discover a Healthier You: Ways to Love Your Heart," will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at The Marriott Marquis in Manhattan. To register, call Trisha Marasco at 516-321-6339.

The interactive program, led by Thomas McGinn, MD, Northwell Health's senior vice president of ambulatory services and deputy physician-in-chief, will include the following presentations from faculty of Northwell Health, its Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Lenox Hill Hospital and the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell:

Personalizing Stress Management to Work For You, 3-3:30 p.m. , Karina Davidson , PhD, senior vice president of research, Northwell Health.

, , PhD, senior vice president of research, Northwell Health. Leading the Way in Heart Rhythm Management, 3:30-4 p.m. , Laurence Epstein , MD, system director of electrophysiology, Northwell Health.

, , MD, system director of electrophysiology, Northwell Health. Hearth Disease: Can an Ounce of Prevention Really be the Cure? 4:15-4:45 p.m. , Eugenia Gianos , MD, director of women's heart health at Lenox Hill Hospital and director of cardiovascular prevention at Northwell Health.

The seminar will be introduced by Michael Epstein, chair of Northwell's Board of Trustees, and Jill Kalman, MD, executive director of Lenox Hill Hospital.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, about 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 70,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – who are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

