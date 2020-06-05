Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation's Diaper Drive Provides Over Three Months' Supply to NOVA Diaper Bank

NWFCU Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Northwest Federal Credit Union, has continued its efforts in spite of COVID-19. In the Foundation’s most recent effort, over 35,000 diapers and pull-ups were delivered to the Northern Virginia Diaper Bank on May 21, 2020, bringing the total to over 50,000 diapers since the drive began on April 1, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005427/en/

Members of the NWFCU Foundation and Volunteers with Diaper Drive Donations (Photo: Business Wire)

The NWFCU Foundation strives to reach well beyond its goals when it comes to protecting those in the greatest need. None is more vulnerable than the smallest in our communities. Since the onset of COVID-19, life as we all know it has dramatically changed. The needs, however, have not; families and babies will always be in need of diapers.

When Northwest Federal Credit Union employees temporarily began working remotely in light of the global pandemic, the Foundation still had a job to do, and it was even bigger than before. The Diaper Drive was scheduled to launch and a pandemic wasn’t going to change the fact that there were children in need. Conducted through online fundraising, including Facebook and Amazon, the Diaper Drive results have been exponentially greater than ever anticipated. Due to the kindness and generosity of our members, employees and staunchest corporate supporters like Whitney Bradley and Brown (WBB), TekMasters and Verint, we have been able to provide relief for hundreds of families in need.

“So many lives are being changed for the better by the dedicated generous support of our donors,” said Kaycee Childress, Executive Director. “All of us at the Foundation are beyond grateful for the outpouring of support that we have received in helping the smallest among us.”

In such dire times, the continued support of those who can help literally changes the lives of those in the most need. Clearly this has been the case and we are so appreciative of all who have been, and continue to be, so generous.

The NWFCU Foundation holds several donation drives throughout the year to support their mission to empower young people. Find out more about their drives.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation

The NWFCU Foundation was established in 2004 to promote and manage Northwest Federal Credit Union’s philanthropic activities. The mission of NWFCU Foundation is to empower young people to achieve their goals by helping them learn, excel and celebrate life and by supporting their health, well-being and education. The NWFCU Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax deductible to the extent permissible by law for those who itemize deductions. For more information, visit www.nwfcufoundation.org.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members and has assets in excess of $3.4 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005427/en/