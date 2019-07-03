Northwest Federal Credit Union : Merges with Constellation Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union has completed the merger with Constellation Federal Credit Union (CFCU) with the combined credit unions operating under the Northwest Federal brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005512/en/

Bobby Josephson and Jeff Bentley (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to complete the merger of our two brands and welcome Constellation Federal Credit Union members to Northwest Federal,” said Northwest Federal’s President and CEO, Jeff Bentley. “We look forward to putting the strength of our combined resources, member service experience and industry knowledge to work, pursuing smart growth and service excellence for Northwest Federal Credit Union.”

The merger provides Northwest Federal members with a full-service branch in Reston, Virginia, and a limited-access branch in Carderock, Maryland. CFCU employees have joined the Northwest Federal team, including former CEO Bobby Josephson, who serves as an Executive Consultant. Northwest Federal is now in the top 60 largest credit unions in the country based on assets.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's “Why” is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 270,000 members and has assets in excess of $3.6 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005512/en/