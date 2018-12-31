Northwest Federal Donates $10,000 to Friends of Homeless Animals

Northwest Federal Credit Union donated $10,000 to resurface exercise runs for shared kennels at the Friends of Homeless Animals (FOHA) shelter as their final donation for 2018 under the umbrella of Transforming Lives through Acts of We. FOHA, a community partner of the credit union, has been in operation since 1973 focusing on the rescue and placement of homeless dogs and cats in the Northern Virginia and Washington DC area. FOHA will use the donated funds to upgrade two large exercise yards at the shelter, changing the plastic turf to full cement on each exercise space to meet the non-porous, durability and sanitary requirements provided by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“Our partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union has been a highlight of the past year,” said Katie Crockett, Executive Director of FOHA. “Whether it is weatherproofing our catios, filling potholes on our driveway, or providing desperately needed funding to ensure our facilities are in compliance with state regulations, time and again Northwest Federal Credit Union and its employees have stepped up to make a very real difference. We at FOHA are grateful for this partnership.”

“It is a privilege to partner with FOHA to provide a safe, long-term solution to assist with the care of the dogs at the shelter,” said Jeff Bentley, President and CEO of Northwest Federal Credit Union. “Throughout 2018, our employees have enjoyed volunteering at FOHA to improve the lives of the cats and dogs sheltered there until they find their forever homes as a meaningful part of our corporate giving and volunteerism program. Ending the year with this donation is part of our commitment to giving back to our community.”

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members and has assets in excess of $3.4 billion. For more information, visit http://www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

