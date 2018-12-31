Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Northwest Federal Donates $10,000 to Friends of Homeless Animals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 08:24pm CET

Northwest Federal Credit Union donated $10,000 to resurface exercise runs for shared kennels at the Friends of Homeless Animals (FOHA) shelter as their final donation for 2018 under the umbrella of Transforming Lives through Acts of We. FOHA, a community partner of the credit union, has been in operation since 1973 focusing on the rescue and placement of homeless dogs and cats in the Northern Virginia and Washington DC area. FOHA will use the donated funds to upgrade two large exercise yards at the shelter, changing the plastic turf to full cement on each exercise space to meet the non-porous, durability and sanitary requirements provided by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005133/en/

Photographed: (Left to right) Harmonie Taddeo, VP of Marketing and Communications NWFCU; Jeff Marges ...

Photographed: (Left to right) Harmonie Taddeo, VP of Marketing and Communications NWFCU; Jeff Margeson, SVP Member Experience NWFCU; Sarah Rudy, President FOHA; Katie Crockett, Executive Director FOHA; and FOHA volunteers. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union has been a highlight of the past year,” said Katie Crockett, Executive Director of FOHA. “Whether it is weatherproofing our catios, filling potholes on our driveway, or providing desperately needed funding to ensure our facilities are in compliance with state regulations, time and again Northwest Federal Credit Union and its employees have stepped up to make a very real difference. We at FOHA are grateful for this partnership.”

“It is a privilege to partner with FOHA to provide a safe, long-term solution to assist with the care of the dogs at the shelter,” said Jeff Bentley, President and CEO of Northwest Federal Credit Union. “Throughout 2018, our employees have enjoyed volunteering at FOHA to improve the lives of the cats and dogs sheltered there until they find their forever homes as a meaningful part of our corporate giving and volunteerism program. Ending the year with this donation is part of our commitment to giving back to our community.”

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members and has assets in excess of $3.4 billion. For more information, visit http://www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:10pPRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Acquisition of Merchant Portfolio Assets from Direct Connect and Expanded Credit Facility
BU
09:05pAPHRIA : Green Growth Brands Reaffirms Commitment to Takeover Aphria Inc.
AQ
09:05pCell MedX Corp. Enters into Credit Line Agreement and Issues Warrants
NE
09:03pWheat Futures Lead Grains Lower
DJ
09:01pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:59pGOPRO : Protecting our (GoPro) Playgrounds with The Redford Center Protecting our (GoPro) Playgrounds with The Redford Center
PU
08:55pRomios Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Offering
NE
08:50pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Claims against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
08:48pANDO HOLDINGS LTD. Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results Of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
08:47pHERTZ GLOBAL TO PAY $16 MILLION FINE TO SETTLE ACCOUNTING CASE : Sec
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Huawei Rivals Nokia and Ericsson Struggle to Capitalize on U.S. Scrutiny
2RANDGOLD RESOURCES : RANDGOLD RESOURCES : Suspension of Trading
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
4OVERSUPPLY, FALTERING GROWTH TO WEIGH ON OIL PRICES IN 2019 : Reuters Poll
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Oyu Tolgoi power solution progresses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.