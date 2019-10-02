Northwest Federal Hires Jean Cain as Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Northwest Federal Credit Union has hired Jean Cain as its new Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Cain most recently served as Vice President and Chief HR Officer at Noblis, in Reston, VA. Prior to that, Cain’s 30+ years in human resources included management positions at The MITRE Corporation in McLean, VA and Montgomery County Teachers Federal Credit Union in Rockville, MD.

“We are pleased Jean has joined our Executive Team,” said Northwest Federal’s President and CEO, Jeff Bentley. “Her experience in human resources management and commitment to employee engagement and development will serve our employees well and support them in delivering the exceptional member service Northwest Federal is known for.”

Cain will oversee Northwest Federal’s human resources and training teams, as well as participate in the overall strategies of the Credit Union as part of the Executive Team. She is skilled in strategy, organizational, and leadership development as well as recruiting and talent management. Cain has a Master’s in Human Resources from Marymount University.

“I look forward to joining an organization with such a strong focus on employee engagement and satisfaction,” said Cain. “Northwest Federal is poised for strategic growth in the years to come and employee support and development will be a key factor in its success. This is an exciting time to join the team.”

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members and has assets in excess of $3.5 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

