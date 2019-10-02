Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Northwest Federal Hires Jean Cain as Senior Vice President, Human Resources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 11:49am EDT

Northwest Federal Credit Union has hired Jean Cain as its new Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Cain most recently served as Vice President and Chief HR Officer at Noblis, in Reston, VA. Prior to that, Cain’s 30+ years in human resources included management positions at The MITRE Corporation in McLean, VA and Montgomery County Teachers Federal Credit Union in Rockville, MD.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005679/en/

Jean Cain (Photo: Business Wire)

Jean Cain (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased Jean has joined our Executive Team,” said Northwest Federal’s President and CEO, Jeff Bentley. “Her experience in human resources management and commitment to employee engagement and development will serve our employees well and support them in delivering the exceptional member service Northwest Federal is known for.”

Cain will oversee Northwest Federal’s human resources and training teams, as well as participate in the overall strategies of the Credit Union as part of the Executive Team. She is skilled in strategy, organizational, and leadership development as well as recruiting and talent management. Cain has a Master’s in Human Resources from Marymount University.

“I look forward to joining an organization with such a strong focus on employee engagement and satisfaction,” said Cain. “Northwest Federal is poised for strategic growth in the years to come and employee support and development will be a key factor in its success. This is an exciting time to join the team.”

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members and has assets in excess of $3.5 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:11pADA : Named a G2 Leader in Chatbot Software
BU
12:10pU.S. wins backing for tariffs on Europe in Airbus clash
RE
12:10pConsumers Expect the Brands they Support to be Socially Responsible
BU
12:10pABIOMED DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In ABIOMED, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
12:10pSTEMMER IMAGING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
12:09pNEWBURY RACECOURSE : New group of aspiring jockeys set to race for charity at Newbury
PU
12:09pHEFFERNAN INSURANCE BROKERS : Acquires Mahan Insurance Brokers
PR
12:07pBP : Royal Shakespeare Company drops BP as theatre sponsor over climate concerns
RE
12:07pFDA Clears the Smart-C Advanced X-ray Imaging System from Turner Imaging Systems
BU
12:06pAIRBUS : hits four-month low after WTO ruling; Pernod falls
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
2VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : says risk calculation, hedging change to reap $250 million
4Oil slides 2.5% as U.S. inventories build, weak economic data weighs
5STOXX 600 : U.S. wins backing for tariffs on Europe in Airbus clash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group