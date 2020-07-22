Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Northwest Power and Conservation Council : NW Natural's Plan for a Carbon Neutral System by 2050

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

NW Natural representatives briefed the Council on the utility's plans to become a carbon-neutral system by 2050. NW Natural serves over 725,000 utility customers in Oregon and Washington and is a major provider of winter heating for homes and businesses. The utility has been exploring ways to lower greenhouse gas emissions from the gas sector by using the system infrastructure in new ways.

With Oregon's ground-breaking legislation setting goals for adding as much as 30 percent of renewable natural gas to the state's pipeline system by 2050, RNG will be a big piece of the puzzle and could become a new significant renewable resource in the region. According to the utility's press release, 'Renewable natural gas is a zero-carbon resource produced from local organic materials like food, agricultural and forestry waste, wastewater, or landfills. The gas can be cleaned and added into the existing natural gas system, where it is fully interchangeable with conventional natural gas.' The new law also supports renewable hydrogen, excess wind, solar, or hydropower that can be converted to renewable hydrogen and blended into the natural gas pipeline system.

Nationally, the development of RNG facilities is growing rapidly. There are 115 RNG facilities operating today in the U.S. and Canada, and nearly 100 more are in development or under construction. Globally, the U.S. is playing catch up with Europe, which has more than 17,400 biogas plants and accounts for two-thirds of the world's 15 gigawatts of biogas electricity capacity. Gas networks abroad are undergoing transformational change to decarbonize and are five to 10 years ahead of the U.S.

With reduced use through energy efficiency, and the ability to add renewable natural gas and renewable hydrogen to its system, NW Natural hopes to meet its goal of a carbon-neutral system by 2050.

Read more:

Could Renewable Natural Gas Be the Next Big Thing in Green Energy?

Disclaimer

Northwest Power and Conservation Council published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 18:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11pHouse republicans invite twitter ceo jack dorsey to testify at next week's tech ceo hearing -- letter
RE
02:06pNORTHWEST POWER AND CONSERVATION COUNCIL : NW Natural's Plan for a Carbon Neutral System by 2050
PU
02:00pZurich Insurance drops cover for Trans Mountain oil pipeline
RE
01:56pCATIE CENTRO AGRONÓMICO TROPICAL DE INVES : Mexican ranchers establish silvo-pastoral systems on cattle ranches
PU
01:51pCAYMAN ISLANDS MONETARY AUTHORITY : Notice - Private Funds Law FAQs Update - Audit Requirements
PU
01:46pU.S. Senate panel approves ban on using TikTok app on government devices
RE
01:43pU.S. CDC Reports 1,047 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of July 21
RE
01:43pIndia watchdog bans former Deloitte partner over IL&FS unit audit
RE
01:42pTIMELINE-U.S.-China relations under Trump
RE
01:36pU.S. CDC reports 3,882,167 coronavirus cases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
2APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
3NOVAVAX, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Novavax executives could get big payday even if vaccine fails
4BIONTECH SE : Pfizer, BioNTech Get $1.95 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Order From U.S. Government
5GOLD : GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares waver on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group