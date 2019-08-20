Log in
Northwest Specialty Hospital : Utilizing State-of-the-Art Surgical Robotic Navigation for Spine Surgery

08/20/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

POST FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Specialty Hospital in coordination with AxisSpine, PLLC and Globus Medical, Inc. is now offering one of the most advanced and innovative spinal guidance navigation systems in the world.

Dr. Roland Kent, Spine Surgeon at Axis Spine in Post Falls, Idaho, prepares to use the ExcelciusGPS.

The ExcelsiusGPS® is a state-of-the-art robotic navigation platform and is the first technology to combine a rigid robotic arm and full navigation capabilities into one adaptable platform for accurate trajectory alignment in spine surgery. The system is designed to improve surgical precision, shorten the time required for surgery, and reduce potential exposure to radiation.

Spinal surgeon Dr. Roland Kent recently released this statement in connection with the ExcelsiusGPS® robotic navigation platform, "Northwest Specialty Hospital and Axis Spine Center are committed to the highest level of spine surgical care and are always looking for ways to improve spine surgical outcomes.  We have teamed up to bring the ExcelsiusGPS Robotic technology to our operating rooms.  We are the first in the region to combine robotic technology with intraoperative three-dimensional radiographic technology to improve accuracy, reliability and reproducibility of surgical implant placement which means a better outcome for our patients every time."

The ExcelsiusGPS® will be used in procedures such as minimally invasive spinal fusion, revision spinal surgery and Scoliosis correction surgery. Minimally invasive procedures reduce pain, shorten the hospital stay and represent fewer complications compared to open surgery. The addition of the ExcelsiusGPS® navigation system represents Northwest Specialty Hospital's commitment to investing in technological advancements that put patient care and safety first.

About Northwest Specialty Hospital

Established in 2003, Northwest Specialty Hospital is one of only 238 physicians-owned and operated facilities in the United States. They continually rank in the top one percent of hospitals in the nation for patient satisfaction. Northwest Specialty Hospital also offers other service lines from neurosurgery and spine to family medicine. For more information about Northwest Specialty Hospital, visit http://nwsh.com.

About Axis Spine Center

As the ONLY comprehensive spine group in the Inland Northwest, we are committed to improving each patient's quality of life by increasing daily function and empowering patients to achieve their goals.  Owned and operated by Board-Certified and Fellowship trained spine physicians.  Committed to patients, referring physicians, and the community. https://axisspinecenter.com/

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal implant manufacturer and is driving significant technological advancements across a complete suite of spinal products. Founded in 2003, Globus' single-minded focus on advancing spinal surgery has made it the fastest growing company in the history of orthopedics. Globus is driven to utilize superior engineering and technology to achieve pain free, active lives for all patients with spinal disorders. 

 

Northwest Specialty Hospital is an award winning, five star specialty hospital located in Post Falls, Idaho owned and operated by physicians and Surgery Partners, Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-specialty-hospital-utilizing-state-of-the-art-surgical-robotic-navigation-for-spine-surgery-300904672.html

SOURCE Northwest Specialty Hospital


© PRNewswire 2019
