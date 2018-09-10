Northwestern Mutual : Recognizes the Power of Friendship During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is continuing to raise awareness and funding for the fight against childhood cancer by tapping into the power of friendship. The company is launching a digital friendship bracelet platform to call on people to create and share bracelets to raise funds for childhood cancer. For every digital bracelet created, Northwestern Mutual will donate $1 to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) to fund research to find better treatments and cures for childhood cancer.

"The exchange of friendship bracelets for children can create memories and moments of bliss," said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "For those children who are impacted by cancer, creating these joyful memories can be uncertain. The more bracelets that people create and share will allow more funds for research and ultimately a cure."

To create a bracelet and show support for a future without childhood cancer, users can visit https://friendship.northwesternmutual-foundation.com/. More bracelets will allow additional funding for research, which increases opportunities for children with cancer to enjoy life's everyday moments and milestones.

"We're thrilled Northwestern Mutual and its Foundation are honoring Childhood Cancer Awareness month in a meaningful way," said Liz Scott, co-executive director of ALSF. "Northwestern Mutual's continued support has truly made a difference in the lives of kids with cancer and their families."

Launched in 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program was developed to find cures, while also providing family and patient support and aid to survivors who struggle with the long-term effects of treatment. The program has contributed more than $20 million to the cause with the help of its employees and financial advisors nationwide, funding more than 240,000 hours of research and leveraging nonprofit partners - including camps and retreats - to help more kids and families live to the fullest.

Northwestern Mutual will also highlight Childhood Cancer Awareness Month through a variety of efforts including:

Beads of Courage Origami Cranes: Through its partnership with Beads of Courage, a nonprofit organization that provides art-in-medicine programs that help children and teens coping with cancer record, tell, and own their stories using colorful beads as meaningful symbols of courage and hope along their treatment journey. Northwestern Mutual employees have created 1,000 Origami Crane bead strings to be distributed by Beads of Courage to kids with cancer across the United States .

Through its partnership with Beads of Courage, a nonprofit organization that provides art-in-medicine programs that help children and teens coping with cancer record, tell, and own their stories using colorful beads as meaningful symbols of courage and hope along their treatment journey. Northwestern Mutual employees have created 1,000 Origami Crane bead strings to be distributed by Beads of Courage to kids with cancer across . Going Gold in September: The company will illuminate its Milwaukee campuses gold, the color of childhood cancer, throughout the month to raising awareness of the cause.

The company will illuminate its campuses gold, the color of childhood cancer, throughout the month to raising awareness of the cause. The Million Mile: Employees are turning awareness into action, by joining The Million Mile Northwestern Mutual Team. Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation has the goal to collectively walk, run or ride 1 million miles and raise over $1 million during September.

To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program, visit the Foundation website.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra "Alex" Scott (1996-2004). In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced that she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement, complete with thousands of supporters across the country carrying on her legacy of hope. To date, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 charity, has raised more than $150 million toward fulfilling Alex's dream of finding a cure, funding over 800 pediatric cancer research projects nationally. In addition, ALSF provides support to families affected by childhood cancer through programs such as Travel For Care and SuperSibs. For more information on Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $320 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $265.0 billion in assets, $28.1 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to 4.5 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company manages more than $125 billion of client assets through its wealth management and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 104 on the 2018 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2018.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwestern-mutual-recognizes-the-power-of-friendship-during-childhood-cancer-awareness-month-300709808.html

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual