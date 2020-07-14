Northwestern Mutual's Erik Gomez Reinvents Firm as EG Wealth Management to Support ‘New Majority Executives'

After 15 years in business, Erik Gomez is launching EG Wealth Management and Insurance Services. A seasoned financial services professional located in Newport Beach, Gomez is shifting his focus to primarily serve the diverse executive community, especially women and Hispanic executives. He has coined this community “The New Majority Executives.” As a Hispanic professional himself, he feels this service is long overdue. “Our community needs a financial professional who understands cultural nuances in financial planning and is focused on providing a curated client experience to its diverse member,” said Gomez. With the mission of empowering others through perspective, Gomez and his team are elevating the experience beyond tactical, linear thinking to strategic, three-dimensional financial planning to better serve clients’ needs and long-term goals.

Gomez is excited for the future. "It's time to change the narrative. Our firm is invigorated with fresh energy, while at the same time reaffirming our exceptional service to existing and new clients,” Gomez said. “New Majority executives are extremely busy. But, they also face different challenges than their non-diverse colleagues. We’re here to present opportunities to make setting and achieving their financial goals an easy, enjoyable experience.”

EG Wealth Management also works closely with people in the “Retirement Red Zone,” or those within five years of retirement. The firm provides strategic support to help people achieve long-lasting financial security and preserve their wealth long into retirement. They help transform the complexity of financial planning into a realistic and approachable experience. EG Wealth Management extends this opportunity to anyone looking for a different approach and reliable partnership to guide them through their financial journey.

To learn more about the launch and how EG Wealth Management can improve your financial planning experience, visit http://www.egwealthmanagement.com/.

About EG Wealth Management & Insurance Services

CA INS License # 0E88578

Erik R. Gomez uses EG Wealth Management and Insurance Services as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. EG Wealth Management and Insurance Services is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank. Erik R Gomez is an Insurance Agent of NM and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI (long-term care insurance), a subsidiary of NM. Registered Representative of Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (securities), a subsidiary of NM, broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC. Representative of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company®, Milwaukee, WI (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), a subsidiary of NM and federal savings bank. There may be instances when this agent represents companies in addition to NM or its subsidiaries.

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services.

