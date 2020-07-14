Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Northwestern Mutual's Erik Gomez Reinvents Firm as EG Wealth Management to Support ‘New Majority Executives'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

After 15 years in business, Erik Gomez is launching EG Wealth Management and Insurance Services. A seasoned financial services professional located in Newport Beach, Gomez is shifting his focus to primarily serve the diverse executive community, especially women and Hispanic executives. He has coined this community “The New Majority Executives.” As a Hispanic professional himself, he feels this service is long overdue. “Our community needs a financial professional who understands cultural nuances in financial planning and is focused on providing a curated client experience to its diverse member,” said Gomez. With the mission of empowering others through perspective, Gomez and his team are elevating the experience beyond tactical, linear thinking to strategic, three-dimensional financial planning to better serve clients’ needs and long-term goals.

Gomez is excited for the future. "It's time to change the narrative. Our firm is invigorated with fresh energy, while at the same time reaffirming our exceptional service to existing and new clients,” Gomez said. “New Majority executives are extremely busy. But, they also face different challenges than their non-diverse colleagues. We’re here to present opportunities to make setting and achieving their financial goals an easy, enjoyable experience.”

EG Wealth Management also works closely with people in the “Retirement Red Zone,” or those within five years of retirement. The firm provides strategic support to help people achieve long-lasting financial security and preserve their wealth long into retirement. They help transform the complexity of financial planning into a realistic and approachable experience. EG Wealth Management extends this opportunity to anyone looking for a different approach and reliable partnership to guide them through their financial journey.

To learn more about the launch and how EG Wealth Management can improve your financial planning experience, visit http://www.egwealthmanagement.com/.

About EG Wealth Management & Insurance Services

CA INS License # 0E88578

Erik R. Gomez uses EG Wealth Management and Insurance Services as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. EG Wealth Management and Insurance Services is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank. Erik R Gomez is an Insurance Agent of NM and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI (long-term care insurance), a subsidiary of NM. Registered Representative of Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (securities), a subsidiary of NM, broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC. Representative of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company®, Milwaukee, WI (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), a subsidiary of NM and federal savings bank. There may be instances when this agent represents companies in addition to NM or its subsidiaries.

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:16pEQUITA S P A : completes the acquisition of K Finance and consolidates its role among top 10 M&A advisors in Italy
PU
12:16pBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : BT's initial assessment of revised policy on Huawei in 5G networks
PU
12:16pTHE IMMEDIATE ACTIONS & RECOVERY STEPS POST COVID-19 : Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market - Vendor Analysis and Growth Outlook for 2020-2024: Exclusive Report from Technavio
BU
12:16pStanford AI Lab Spinout, Snorkel AI Emerges From Stealth With $15M in Funding From Greylock and GV to Make AI Practical
BU
12:15pDelta CEO says demand 'at a stall,' 2019 business travel may never return
RE
12:15pFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:15pStocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher
RE
12:15pTESLA : German Court Bans Tesla From Advertising 'Autonomous' Driving
DJ
12:14pVOLKSWAGEN : VW to shift centre of software development to Audi
RE
12:11pINTESA SANPAOLO : Bid For UBI Reaches 2.016% - Bourse Data
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group