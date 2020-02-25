Norton Norris' EnrollMatch® Admissions Training Program Takes Home Top Honors

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s competitive higher education climate, it’s more important than ever that college admissions professionals have the training and expertise needed to advise prospective students to find the best fit. With recent high-profile college admissions scandals, ranging from movie stars paying bribes to get their kids into prestigious schools, to the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC), the need for ethical and effective recruitment practices is stronger than ever. To promote improved education around this topic, the National Council for Continuing Education & Training (NCCET) has recognized key leaders in this field.



Chicago-based Norton Norris (Nn) has earned the NCCET's accolades due to their unique approach to training, grounded in best practices, ethical behavior and exceptional results for both the student and the institution. Norton Norris (Nn) recently attended NCCET 50th Annual Anniversary Conference in Orlando, FL. Managing partners, Vince Norton and Dr. Jean Norris were presented with the Exemplary Program Award recognizing the company’s EnrollMatch program.



This year NCCET recognized experts in the fields of continuing education, workforce education and training. Alongside Norton Norris’ achievements, three of their client-partners were also recognized and won Exemplary Awards for their training efforts. These schools included: Herzing University, San Joaquin Valley College and Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes.



“Yes, EnrollMatch is phenomenal but continued success happens at the campus level. It’s all about the leadership and dedication of the trainers at these organizations. They have done an amazing job integrating EnrollMatch into their culture,” said Vince Norton.



Norton Norris and The Disney Institute were also featured presenters at this year’s NCCET Conference. The Disney Institute shared best practices while Vince Norton and Jean Norris presented a plenary session and workshop on revenue growth strategies for colleges.



"The National Council for Continuing Education and Training is proud to recognize our partner, Norton Norris, Inc. for their innovation in delivering the EnrollMatch Admissions Training Program. The proven success of schools recognized by our Exemplary Program Award program is testimony to their dedication and relevancy to the college admissions profession. One of the schools credited Norton Norris with achieving an increase in their conversion rates and an improvement in 'lag time' from application to enrollment. With recent publications, Jean Norris has become an acknowledged authority in higher ed admissions training," said Ed Harper, NCCET Executive Director.





About NCCET

The National Council for Continuing Education and Training (NCCET) is the national organization for leaders in workforce, community, and economic development. NCCET provides its member institutions and continuing education professionals with proven best practices that help with the implementation and execution of effective and profitable programs.

About Norton|Norris, Inc.

Norton Norris (Nn) is a Chicago-based, full-service agency focused on client acquisition and retention. Since 1998, Nn has provided clients with expertise in the areas of marketing (traditional and digital), training, and mystery shopping. The award-winning, compliant and proven EnrollMatch program is offered face-to-face and in on-demand, e-Learning modules.

