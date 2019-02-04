Norton Rose Fulbright adds senior antitrust official in Washington, DC

Washington, DC, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Vic Domen, an antitrust and investigations lawyer, has joined its Washington, DC office as a partner.



Vic, regarded as one of the top three US antitrust enforcers, comes to Norton Rose Fulbright from the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, where he served as its senior antitrust counsel. For nearly 20 years, Vic was the lead lawyer in the investigation and prosecution of federal and state antitrust matters brought on behalf of the State of Tennessee.



As the immediate past chair of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) Multistate Antitrust Task Force, Vic organized and often led the antitrust investigation and litigation efforts of state attorneys general. He coordinated antitrust enforcement efforts with officials at the Antitrust Division of the US Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and international antitrust enforcement agencies.



Vic has reviewed and investigated hundreds of nonprofit mergers, dissolutions and sales of assets with a special focus on hospital and healthcare transactions. He comes to Norton Rose Fulbright shortly after the arrival of Amanda Wait, a former FTC lawyer who focuses on the antitrust review of global mergers and acquisitions.



These two prominent additions – along with the promotion to partner of antitrust litigator Eliot Turner in Houston and the addition of former FTC lawyer Gerald Stein in New York – further strengthen the firm’s already robust and growing antitrust and competition practice in the United States.



Daryl Lansdale, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:



“Vic’s in-depth knowledge of the US antitrust laws, coupled with his comprehensive understanding of antitrust issues in the healthcare industry, will be a valuable resource to our clients and, in particular, our healthcare clients.”



Robin Adelstein, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Antitrust and Competition, commented:



“In his role with NAAG, Vic has had a ‘seat at the table’ in all major government antitrust enforcement efforts for the past three years. This unmatched experience across both federal and state antitrust enforcement efforts will help enhance our antitrust practice.”



Vic, who also investigated matters brought to the AG’s Office by the Tennessee Ethics Commission, said:



“I am proud to follow Amanda Wait in joining Norton Rose Fulbright’s impressive antitrust practice. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to provide comprehensive antitrust and investigations solutions to our clients.”



Vic received his JD from Rutgers University School of Law and his BA in economics from Vanderbilt University. He is licensed to practice law in Tennessee, but is not licensed in the District of Columbia. Vic’s application for admission to the DC bar is pending, and he is practicing under the direct supervision of an enrolled, active member of the DC bar.



