Norton Rose Fulbright announces new intellectual property leadership

02/20/2020 | 12:40pm EST

Minneapolis, Houston and Austin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced three US partners as leaders in its intellectual property practice: Tim Kenny has been named Global Head of Intellectual Property; Jim Repass is the new US Head of Intellectual Property; and Alicia Morris Groos has been named US Head of IP Brands.

Kenny, who also serves as the firm’s Minneapolis Partner-in-Charge, will lead a global IP team of more than 250 lawyers. He focuses his practice on US and international trademark litigation, oppositions and cancellations, policing, counseling and licensing, and prosecution. Kenny also has a track record for providing strong representation on portfolio counseling and management, copyrights and copyright litigation, and unfair competition litigation.

Kenny, who ranks as a leading individual in Chambers USA: Minnesota for Intellectual Property, said:

“Being trusted to lead our incredibly talented global IP lawyers is truly humbling. With the breadth of experience that we possess, our IP teams will continue to provide clients with world-class service.”

Repass, based in Houston, advises clients on IP-related aspects of business arrangements, including mergers and asset purchase acquisitions, joint ventures, joint research and development arrangements, licensing arrangements, and sales, distribution and service arrangements.

Repass, who stands as a leading individual in Chambers USA: Texas for Intellectual Property, said:

“In the US, our IP team provides businesses with sound advice and unmatched service, as organizations become increasingly more susceptible to intellectual property challenges.”

Groos concentrates her practice on US trademark and copyright law and management of domestic and international intellectual property portfolios. Practicing out of the firm’s Austin office, she assists clients with trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, enforcement and transactional matters, including licensing, assignments, coexistence agreements and consents.

Groos, who was recently named Lawyer of the Year for Trademark Law by Best Lawyers, said:

“Business brands are some of the most valuable intellectual property assets of our clients. It is an honor to lead our team in providing our clients with successful strategies on brand protection in both the US and across the globe.”

Kenny received his JD from Hamline University School of Law and his BA from the University of Notre Dame. Repass earned his JD from George Washington University Law School and his BS from the University of Tennessee. Groos received her JD from The University of Texas School of Law and her BA from The University of Texas at Austin.

Notes for editors:

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm providing the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. The firm has more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

Recognized for its industry focus, Norton Rose Fulbright is strong across all the key industry sectors: financial institutions; energy; infrastructure, mining and commodities; transport; technology and innovation; and life sciences and healthcare. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Norton Rose Fulbright operates in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, aiming to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.

Law around the world
nortonrosefulbright.com

Andrew J. Ferraro
Norton Rose Fulbright
+1 713 651 5235
andrew.ferraro@nortonrosefulbright.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
