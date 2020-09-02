Log in
Norton joins advisory board of InsureTech startup Pricing Platform

09/02/2020 | 04:01am EDT

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pricing Platform Inc., an InsureTech startup that integrates Property & Casualty underwriting, pricing, and portfolio analytics in a cloud-based platform, today announced that Fielding "Fid" Norton, III has joined as founding advisor and Chair of the advisory board.

Mr. Norton is former Chief Enterprise Risk Officer of XL Group, a global P&C insurer and reinsurer. Prior to XL, Fid was Chief Risk Officer of the startup Ironshore Insurance and held risk management and pricing leadership roles at Employers Reinsurance, GE Insurance, and Swiss Re. Fid holds a B.S. degree from the University of Kansas and a Masters in Applied Physics and Ph.D. in Earth & Planetary Sciences from Harvard University. He is a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter.

Sito Sarkar, President of Pricing Platform, commented: "Fid is widely respected across the P&C industry for his thought leadership on managing the most complex risks and opportunities. Having worked with him for many years, I have hugely benefited from his mentorship and advice. We are fortunate that Fid has agreed to join Pricing Platform's advisory board, and we look forward to benefiting from his experience and insights while we build the best-in-class underwriting technology platform for the specialty insurance industry."

According to Norton, "I am delighted to support Sito and his roll-out of Pricing Platform. By seamlessly integrating risk modeling, underwriting, pricing, and portfolio management, Pricing Platform provides P&C underwriters with their own view of risk across the entire underwriting process while avoiding the costly, distracting, and years-long build-out of a platform that is quickly out of date. Pricing Platform enables underwriting teams to focus their energy and brainpower on deeper portfolio insights, greater risk awareness, and more profitable decision making."

About Pricing Platform. Pricing Platform is an insurance technology startup bringing advanced analytics and technology to underwriting, modeling, pricing, and portfolio risk management processes. Its flagship product U1 is a web-based platform for Modeling, Pricing, Underwriting and Portfolio Management of Commercial Property Insurance. Pricing Platform is incorporated in Delaware with its home office in Stamford, Connecticut. For more information, please visit https://www.pricing-platform.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norton-joins-advisory-board-of-insuretech-startup-pricing-platform-301122488.html

SOURCE Pricing Platform Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
