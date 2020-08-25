Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Norway in recession as second-quarter GDP falls at record pace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 03:21am EDT
A woman walks past Norway's central bank building in Oslo

Norway's gross domestic product contracted in the second quarter at the fastest pace ever recorded as efforts to contain the coronavirus plunged the economy into a deep recession, data from the national statistics office (SSB) showed on Tuesday.

The mainland economy, which excludes oil and gas production, shrank by 6.3% in the April-June period from the preceding three months, lagging a forecast of minus 6.1% in a Reuters poll of economists.

"The decline in the Norwegian economy in the second quarter was the deepest ever recorded," SSB said in a statement. "Quarterly national accounts are available back to 1978."

It was Norway's second consecutive quarterly fall in GDP, with revised data for the January-March period showing a drop of 2.2%, Statistics Norway said, worse than the 2.1% drop initially reported.

Still, European Union outsider Norway fared comparatively better than the eurozone, where GDP declined by 12.1% in the second quarter. It was weaker than neighbouring Finland, however, which contracted by 3.2%, but did better than Sweden's 8.6% decline.

In Germany, Europe's leading economy, GDP shrank by a record 9.7% in the April-June quarter.

The Norwegian crown strengthened slightly against the euro to trade at 10.59 by 0705 GMT from 10.60 just ahead of the 0600 GMT data release.

Invoking emergency powers, the government on March 12 closed a wide range of public and private institutions, imposing the Nordic nation's strongest-ever peacetime restrictions on civilians in order to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions have gradually been lifted, however, allowing a partial rebound, monthly data showed, with the economy growing by 3.7% in June from May, lagging expectations of 3.9% growth in the Reuters poll.

"We continue to believe that it will take time for the economy to reach back up to pre-crisis levels; at least, it will take time to restore full capacity utilisation," Handelsbanken Capital Markets wrote in a note to clients.

(Editing by Andrew Heavens and Christopher Cushing; Editing by David Holmes)

By Terje Solsvik

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 45.2 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB 1.66% 89.22 Delayed Quote.-12.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23aGermany's Ifo Index Beat Expectations in August
DJ
04:20aDollar falls, European shares rise as markets buoyed by vaccine hopes
RE
04:13aGerman business morale brightens more than expected in August
RE
04:11aThai court to decide on Thai Airways restructuring request in September
RE
04:07aEXCLUSIVE : Belarus won't introduce capital controls to stop rouble slide - central bank
RE
03:58aFrance to guarantee three billion euros in quasi-equity loans for SMEs
RE
03:55aSouth Africa's Nedbank Group CFO Raisibe Morathi resigns
RE
03:47aRaging Chinese stocks revive memories of 2015 crash
RE
03:45aChina's tech-heavy ChiNext rallies for second day on historic market reform
RE
03:41aDollar slips, trade-related currencies rise on successful U.S.-China phone call
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : Asian stocks boosted by fresh U.S.-China trade hopes
3CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED : Kirin, China Mengniu give up on sale deal for Australia's Lion-Dairy
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
5S&P, Nasdaq close at new highs as Wall Street rides bull momentum

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group