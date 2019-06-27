Log in
Norway oil rig workers in wage deal, preventing strike

06/27/2019 | 10:39pm EDT

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian labour unions and oil rig owners agreed a wage deal on Friday, averting the outbreak of a strike that would have halted some of the Nordic country's crude production and paralysed exploration activity for new resources, unions and companies said.

The deal between the Norwegian Shipowners' Association and the Industri Energi and Safe labour unions was brokered by a state-appointed mediator.

Employees will see an average pay rise of 3.6% as well as increases in the minimum wage and for working nights and weekend shifts, Safe and Industri Energi said.

Almost 1,600 workers had been scheduled to go on strike if the talks broke down.

Companies drilling on behalf of oil firms in Norwegian waters include Transocean, Dolphin Drilling, Odfjell Drilling, Rowan Companies, Maersk Drilling and Seadrill.

Oil companies, including Equinor, Eni, Aker BP, Shell and Lundin Petroleum were among the firms that could have been hit, directly or indirectly, by a strike.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER BP -0.16% 246.9 Delayed Quote.13.44%
ARCHER LTD -1.17% 4.645 Delayed Quote.8.17%
DOLPHIN DRILLING ASA -6.60% 0.99 Delayed Quote.-23.96%
ENI -0.29% 14.466 End-of-day quote.5.53%
EQUINOR ASA -0.79% 169.1 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
LUNDIN PETROLEUM -0.93% 289 Delayed Quote.31.75%
MAERSK DRILLING A/S 1.62% 507.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD 2.81% 25.58 Delayed Quote.20.19%
SAIPEM 1.17% 4.402 End-of-day quote.33.26%
TEEKAY CORPORATION 2.80% 3.3 Delayed Quote.-1.20%
